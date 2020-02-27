Timberwolves fined $25,000 for violating NBA’s player resting policy

The Timberwolves were fined $25,000 by the NBA for violating the league’s player resting policy when they had point guard D’Angelo Russell sit out on Sunday in a 128-116 loss in Denver.

Resting players is nothing new in the NBA, but after having Russell play against Boston a week ago Friday coming out of the All-Star break, the Wolves decided to give Russell a game off. Here’s the NBA release on the fine and the Wolves’ reaction.

The NBA fined the Timberwolves for resting a healthy D'Angelo Russell per NBA PR pic.twitter.com/8KMZ88kEN9 — Shy Mambacita (@SharonShyBrown) February 27, 2020