Wolves trade deadline speculation: Robert Covington for two first-round picks?

The Timberwolves apparently are looking for a big return for Robert Covington as the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday. The Wolves, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, want two first-round picks for the veteran forward.

It seems unlikely they will get that much for the 29-year-old but it certainly makes sense to ask. Stein reports that Philadelphia, which traded Covington to Minnesota last season in the Jimmy Butler deal, and Houston are the leaders to acquire Covington.

Covington is averaging 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 47 games this season. The Wolves are 15-33 entering Monday night’s game in Sacramento and are in the midst of their second 11-game losing streak of the season.