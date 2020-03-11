NBA season suspended after player tests positive for coronavirus

The NBA announced it would be suspending play following the conclusion of Wednesday night’s games until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after the league announced that a player on the Utah Jazz, reportedly All-Star Rudy Gobert, had preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly before the beginning of Utah’s game at Oklahoma City. The starting lineups had been announced and it looked as if the game would start. But after a conversation took place among officials, the teams returned to their locker rooms and the officials left the court. The game was then canceled. The NBA noted the sick player was not in the arena.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

The Timberwolves opened a six-game trip on Tuesday night in Houston, losing 117-111 to the Rockets. Minnesota (19-45) was next scheduled to play on Friday night in Oklahoma City. The Wolves have 18 regular-season games remaining.

The NBA said in its release it would “use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

While the NBA decided to halt play, the NHL continued to consider its options on Wednesday night. The NHL released the following statement:

National Hockey League Statement Regarding Coronavirus: https://t.co/AKrmh8ao4F pic.twitter.com/PZ7dQBbGVB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020

The Wild is scheduled to play host to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

