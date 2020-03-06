The waiting game: Wolves continue to take it slow with Karl-Anthony Towns

The Timberwolves plan to evaluate Karl-Anthony Towns’ fractured left wrist in two weeks, the team announced on Friday.

Towns has met with “leading specialists” to discuss management options for the injury as he continues to receive treatment over the past two weeks. The team will continue “to pursue a non-operative strategy as part of his recovery,” according to a press release issued by the team.

Towns has played in 35 games this season and is averaging a career-best 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per game.