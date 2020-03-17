Wolves and Lynx pledge up to $1 million for Target Center’s part-time gameday staff

The Timberwolves and Lynx will donate up to $1 million to help ease the blow of the postponed NBA season for part-time gameday workers at Target Center, the teams announced Monday.

Glen Taylor, who owns both teams, is leading the charge, per the teams.

“Our staff who work so hard to make the Target Center experience memorable for fans are the backbone of what we do,” Taylor said in a written statement. “From the people who show fans to their seats, to the greeters at the entrance, I want to do my part to alleviate the financial concern that comes from missing games due to this national pandemic. We will get through this difficult time together and look forward to the day when our players, fans and staff are reunited again at Target Center.”

The money will go to “provide financial assistance to hundreds of part-time employees who are adversely impacted by the loss of games at Target Center,” according to a team statement.

The Wolves have yet to lose a game to the postponements over coronavirus concerns, although that was a certainty. Several high-profile NBA players reportedly have tested positive for the virus that has significantly impacted day-to-day life for many in the United States. The Lynx season begins in May, and it’s not yet clear how that might be affected by the efforts to control the spread of the virus.

The announcement of the pledged relief comes two days after star center Karl-Anthony Towns donated $100,000 to Mayo Clinic to try to help increase the testing capabilities of the novel coronavirus.