Zulgad: A seven-pack of thoughts on the Vikings’ first draft with Kwesi-Adofo Mensah in charge

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Spielman’s final three drafts as the Vikings’ general manager netted the franchise 12, 15 and 11 picks, respectively. Kwesi-Adofo Mensah didn’t match those numbers in his first draft — he stopped at 10 selections in seven rounds — but he showed the same willingness as his predecessor to make trades in order to move around and even exceeded Spielman when it came to making moves that could be considered risky. Here are a few thoughts on Adofo-Mensah’s work over the past three days.