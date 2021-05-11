Zulgad: Taking a GUESS at what the Vikings’ schedule will look like for 2021

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to running back Dalvin Cook (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

We know a few things about the Vikings’ 2021 schedule, including all 17 of their opponents (that’s right, there’s now going to be 17 games) and the fact they will close the season with a Week 18 game against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

But what about dates and times and television information? That will be announced at 7 p.m. Wednesday as the NFL schedule is released. Here is one man’s guess for what the Vikings’ schedule will look like. (The Vikings, like all NFC teams, will play a ninth road game in the regular season and then play host to a ninth home game in 2022.)

Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Monday night game, Sept. 13

Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 19

Week 3: at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 26

Week 4: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 3

Week 5: at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 10

Week 6: vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 17

Week 7: at Chicago Bears, Sunday night game, Oct. 24

Week 8: vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31

Week 9: at Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 7

Week 10: Bye, Sunday, Nov. 14

Week 11: at San Francisco 49ers , Thursday night game, Nov. 18

Week 12: vs. Green Bay Packers, Monday night game, Nov. 29

Week 13: at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 5

Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 12

Week 15: at Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 19

Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 26

Week 17: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 2

Week 18 at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 9