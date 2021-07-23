Zulgad: Wise investments: Where does Nelson Cruz rank on Twins’ all-time free agent list?

Minnesota Twins’ Travis Blankenhorn, right, laughs as teammate Nelson Cruz fires up the crowd before a spring training baseball game St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The Twins had little choice but to send Nelson Cruz packing before the July 30 MLB trade deadline. Cruz turned 41 on July 1, was playing on a one-year, $13 million contract and was of little use to a team in the midst of a miserable season and 17 games out of first place in the AL Central.

All of this resulted in Cruz being sent to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, along with minor league righthander Calvin Faucher, for two righthanded pitching prospects, Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.

The Rays, who entered Thursday a game behind first-place Boston in the AL East and 2.5 games up in the wild card race, get a designated hitter who will provide plenty of power in hitter-friendly Tropicana Field. The Rays also get a player who one could argue is the best hitter the Twins have ever signed as a free agent.

The top spot on the Twins’ all-time free agent list for pitchers has to go to Jack Morris. The Hall of Fame righthander from St. Paul played only one season with the Twins, but it was a magical one and that magic would not have happened without him. Morris left the Detroit Tigers in February 1991 to a sign a one-year, $3 million contract with the Twins that included two player options.

Morris went 18-12 with a 3.43 ERA in 35 starts and pitched 10 complete games in the regular season before winning four postseason games, including two in the World Series against Atlanta. He had a 1.17 ERA in those two starts and pitched one of the greatest games in World Series history, giving up no runs over 10 innings in a 1-0 victory over the Braves in Game 7.

Morris bolted to sign with the Blue Jays after that season, but 30 years later that does nothing to take away from the fact his efforts on that October night in the Metrodome resulted in the last title won by any of the men’s professional teams we follow the closest in this state.

When it comes to hitters, the discussion is not as clear cut. Here’s one man’s order after consulting with Star Tribune columnist and SKOR North Twins historian Patrick Reusse.