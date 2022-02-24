Zulgad’s Roundup: Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay could be the best thing for Vikings

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Packers 2766

The Green Bay Packers are doing everything in their power to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams for at least another season.

Vikings fans should thank them.

While the Packers are desperate to run things back after three consecutive 13-win seasons but no Super Bowl appearances, the Vikings are looking for a fresh start with new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell. So why should the Purple faithful be happy to see Rodgers stay in Green Bay?

First, it would remove any pressure the Vikings might feel to try to win what could be a terrible division, if Rodgers and Adams are gone. The last thing the Vikings need next season is to see an opening to possibly win the NFC North and then get bounced quickly in the playoffs because they were never that good in the first place. The Vikings are going through a retooling process, and any success next season should be considered a bonus, not a necessity.

Second, Rodgers being taken off the trade market would mean quarterback desperate teams would be more likely to make quality offers to the Vikings in an attempt to get at least one season of Kirk Cousins. All indications are that the Cousins camp has made it clear to the Vikings that they won’t be taking any pay cuts and that means a third contract extension would eventually cause more salary cap issues this team doesn’t need.

Cousins’ salary cap hit in the final season of his current contract is $45 million, or 21.5 percent of the cap. Cousins didn’t get a no-trade clause in this latest contract extension and that means the Vikings could look to move him. If Minnesota was willing to take on some of his cap hit for this season, it could land them a pretty good return for the veteran QB. What type of return? Think first-round pick.

One team that comes to mind as a potential trade partner would be the Denver Broncos, whose general manager is former Vikings assistant GM George Paton. The Broncos have been trying to get Rodgers for two years, and if he’s not available Paton could dial up his former employer.

So why would Rodgers stay put after spending all of last offseason trying to get out out Green Bay? It’s become clear what he wanted was a large say in the team’s moves and he has gotten that. Adams’ return, whether via the franchise tag or a long-term extension, will be even more evidence that what Rodgers wants, Rodgers gets.

Rodgers has won back-to-back Associated Press NFL MVP awards, so it’s not surprising the Packers want to keep him happy. But he’s 38 years old and was less than impressive against the 49ers in the Packers’ playoff loss in late January at Lambeau Field.

If Rodgers remains with the Packers and that helps the Vikings get more for Cousins, Minnesota fans should be very happy.