Zulgad’s Roundup: Byron Buxton’s future with Twins uncertain heading into offseason

Sep 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) catches a fly ball in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Did Byron Buxton play his final game at Target Field as a member of the Twins on Thursday?

That’s a possibility considering Buxton is set to be a free agent after the 2022 season and there is a chance Twins baseball boss Derek Falvey won’t want to risk losing the center fielder without getting something back. Buxton is eligible for arbitration this offseason, but Falvey could look to deal him. It’s likely the Twins will try to sign Buxton to a long-term deal before they start making calls.

The Twins made an offer to Buxton this summer — reportedly a seven-year, $73 million deal, that the Twins eventually increased to $80 million — but talks broke off. Buxton, one of the best center fielders in the big leagues, entered Thursday with a slash line of .292/.349/.597 with 16 home runs, 28 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 57 games. He then homered to left field to lead off the Twins’ 2021 home finale against Detroit. The Twins will close the season this weekend in Kansas City.

The issue with the 27-year-old Buxton is that he has dealt with numerous injuries during his seven-year major league career and this season has been no different as he missed time because of a strained right hip and fractured left hand. Buxton has made a total of 11 trips to the injured list during his big-league career.

There is a risk no matter what decision the Twins make, but trading a guy with a skill set like Buxton’s wouldn’t be a popular move for a franchise that already is going to struggle to sell tickets for 2022. (This is assuming a new collective bargaining agreement gets done and we don’t have a strike or lockout.)