Zulgad’s Roundup: Consistency and composure now will be the key for Karl-Anthony Towns

Apr 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

It was important that Karl-Anthony Towns bounce back from a terrible Game 3 in the Timberwolves’ first-round playoff series against Memphis to provide the best postseason effort of his career in a 119-118 victory on Saturday at Target Center. It’s more important that Towns repeats that success in Game 5 and beyond.

Towns wasn’t the only reason the Wolves lost after establishing leads of 26 and 25 points in Game 3, but Minnesota’s best player had to shoulder much of the responsibility for that unsightly defeat. Towns is a super-max player and sees himself as the leader of a franchise making only its second playoff appearance since 2004.

If Towns is going to shoulder that responsibility, then childish meltdowns and disappearing acts in the games that matter the most can’t be an issue. That’s exactly what happened in the Wolves’ win over the Clippers in the play-in game and in Games 2 and 3 against Memphis. Towns had 11 points, shooting 3-for-11 from the field, and five rebounds before fouling out against the Clippers. Towns’ tantrums that evening were a clear distraction.

After bouncing back with 29 points, 13 rebounds and only three fouls in a Game 1 win at Memphis, Towns was held to 15 points (4-of-7 from the field with only one three-point attempt) with five fouls in a Game 2 loss and then had eight points (3-of-4 from the field with one three-point attempt) in the disastrous Game 3.

Towns had put together a solid game entering the fourth quarter on Saturday, scoring 20 points with 12 rebounds and three fouls, but it was in the final 12 minutes in which Towns stepped up in a way the Wolves need and expect. He made 4-of-5 shots, including two huge three-pointers, for 13 points and did not commit a foul. Towns showed plenty of emotion but there was none of the petulance the Wolves too often see when things don’t go how he envisioned. That’s a big reason why the series is tied at 2-2 headed back to Memphis for Tuesday’s game.

If Towns can put on a repeat performance for the remainder of this series, there’s a good chance the Wolves will be headed to the second round. There’s also a good chance that Wolves fans, and the national media, can begin to forget what we saw, or didn’t see, from Towns in the Great Meltdown of Game 3.