Zulgad’s Roundup: Cool KAT: Karl-Anthony Towns’ ability to maintain composure is big step

There was nothing statistically special about Karl-Anthony Towns’ performance in the Timberwolves’ 113-108 victory in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, and yet longtime Wolves television analyst Jim Petersen called it one of the best (he might have said it was the best) performance he has seen from Towns in his six-plus seasons in Minnesota.
That was because Towns, who finished with 25 points, five assists and only three rebounds, kept his cool the entire night, only two nights after allowing the officials to throw him off his game in an ugly loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Towns was upset because of calls against him (two early fouls), along with calls he didn’t get, and that resulted in him heading to the bench long before coach Chris Finch wanted to take him out.
Petersen used the term “Zen-like” to describe Towns’ no-nonsense approach against the NBA champion Bucks. Towns’ facial expressions usually tell the story of how he’s feeling during a game, but on Wednesday his expression rarely changed. There were moments he definitely would have gotten upset in the past, but this time Towns just walked away and accepted the calls. No smiles, no frowns, just focus and that played an important role in the Wolves beating the Bucks in Milwaukee for the first time since Towns arrived in 2015.
Towns offered a salty response when asked about his demeanor immediately after the game by Marney Gellner on Bally Sports North. “I think fans get the wrong impression,” Towns said. “I’m playing with (expletive) passion. That’s what I play with. I came in here to Minnesota, I play with passion, I’ve always played with passion. That’s what I want to do. I come out here with energy. If people don’t like that, I’m sorry for them. I’m coming out here to play with passion.”
Towns gave a different response in his postgame press conference, acknowledging that allowing the officials, or opposing team, to throw him off his game makes a great player only good. “I understood the assignment when these guys look up to me and they look up to my attitude and my response to (what) situations are,” Towns told reporters. “So just being very, I guess you could say, stoic, or not saying anything, so I don’t feed them the energy that they think it’s OK to start doing that.”
It’s pretty clear that someone, probably Finch, had a talk with Towns about his on-the-court antics and the need to control his emotions. It’s one thing to play with passion, it’s another thing to pout because things don’t go your way and allow that to distract you from winning games.
Whether Towns played his best game as a Timberwolf on Wednesday can be debated. What’s not debatable is that it was definitely the most mature game the soon-to-be 26-year-old has ever played.
- The Wild will pair Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov with center Joel Eriksson Ek on their first line Thursday night in Seattle after right winger Mats Zuccarello was placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. Coach Dean Evason has been hesitant to break up Kaprizov and Zuccarello because of the chemistry the two have had, but having Fiala and Kaprizov on the same line figures to offer the Wild plenty of firepower and will be interesting considering Zuccarello loves to pass the puck and Kaprizov often is torn between shooting and making plays. Fiala doesn’t figure to have that problem. He is second on the Wild with 21 shots — defenseman Matt Dumba has 22 — but only has a goal and two assists this season primarily playing with winger Victor Rask and center Frederick Gaudreau. Kaprizov has five assists but no goals and has taken 17 shots. Zuccarello leads the Wild (5-1) with seven points, including three goals, in six games.
- Rask, who was a healthy scratch for the Wild’s victory Tuesday in Vancouver, will move back to center and play in between the just-recalled Connor Dewar and Nick Bjugstad on the fourth line Thursday. That’s in part because Rem Pitlick, who made his Wild debut against the Canucks, also has gone on the COVID list.
- While nearly everyone expects Dak Prescott to start for the Cowboys on Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, there is a case to be made that it would be wise to allow the quarterback to rest a right calf injury he suffered in a Week 6 overtime victory at New England. Prescott had the benefit of a bye last weekend, but the Cowboys are 5-1 and 3.5 games ahead of Washington and Philadelphia in the weak NFC East. Cooper Rush, who has never started an NFL game, would start in place of Prescott, but if it means getting Prescott healthy that might what Dallas is willing to do.
- Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce, who missed the two games before the bye last weekend because of an elbow injury, did not practice again on Thursday and his status for Sunday’s game remains in doubt. Pierce’s absence would be a blow to a run defense that is giving up 128 yards per game and is 26th in the NFL. The Cowboys are second in the NFL with 164.3 rushing yards per game. Dallas’ 34.2 points per game leads the league.
- Vikings tight end Ben Ellefson, who was picked up just before the season and used in a blocking role, has been placed on injured reserve because of a knee and foot injuries.
- The Wild moved from 15th to 11th in ESPN’s NHL power rankings. That puts them one spot behind Boston and one ahead of Philadelphia.