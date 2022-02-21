Zulgad’s Roundup: Could Wild look to acquire a goaltender before next month’s trade deadline?

May 28, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates after scoring a second period goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in game seven of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL trade deadline arrives a month from today (March 21), meaning Wild general manager Bill Guerin has some decisions to make.

The assumption has been that Guerin will pursue a center if he’s going to make a move. Some names that would help the Wild, but wouldn’t come for cheap, include Claude Giroux (has a full no-trade clause), J.T. Miller, Joe Pavelski and Tomas Hertl. Any of those four would be immediately plugged into one of the Wild’s first two lines.

But if the price tag for an upgrade at center is too high — and that might be the case — Guerin isn’t likely to make a move for a player who is not considered a significant upgrade. It would make little sense to mess with the locker room chemistry that Guerin and coach Dean Evason have worked to build and replacing Frederick Gaudreau just to say you made a move isn’t this GM’s style.

Guerin also isn’t going to mortgage the future. But if he can’t deal for a center, that doesn’t mean no trade will happen as the Wild pursue a deep playoff run before spending three years in salary cap hell.

Guerin could consider attempting to upgrade at goaltender or try to find a big defenseman who can move the puck. When healthy the Wild has a solid blueline but the recent absence of Matt Dumba, and the struggles of Jordie Benn and Alex Goligoski, have shown that depth could be an issue. The team seemed to take a positive step in Sunday’s 7-3 victory at Edmonton as Benn was scratched and Calen Addison returned from the AHL to replace him.

Addison’s speed and skill enables him to better fit into what the Wild wants to do than Benn, so that change should remain permanent. The goaltending situation is interesting. Kaapo Kahkonen has been a steady presence (2.56 goals-against average and .921 saves percentage in 19 games), but veteran Cam Talbot (2.91 GAA), .911 saves percentage in 30 games) has posted some traditional and advanced numbers that are concerning.

Talbot is the Wild’s No. 1 goalie and would be expected to be the main guy in the playoffs. Guerin and Evason have praised his play, especially in important moments, so there doesn’t appear to be any lack of support. Kahkonen and Talbot have been used in a rotation of late, although Talbot did start the back-to-back losses to Winnipeg and Florida. He wasn’t the reason they lost those games, but he also didn’t make the big stops you’d like to see.

Is Talbot in a slump or are his season-long stats a cause for concern? It’s been suggested here and elsewhere that Guerin might want to make a call to Chicago to check on the availability of 37-year-old goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. The Flower started all seven games for Vegas last season in its first-round victory over the Wild and has plenty of postseason experience during what what will be a Hall of Fame career.

