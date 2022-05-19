Zulgad’s Roundup: Dalvin Cook says to “expect the unexpected” of his role in Vikings’ offense

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) breaks a tackle by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings

The arrival of offensive-minded head coach Kevin O’Connell has Vikings fans optimistic that standout wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be even more of a factor in 2022. That would be impressive considering Jefferson holds the record for the most receiving yards in a player’s first two seasons in the NFL (3,016).

But O’Connell’s new scheme should prove to be beneficial for several offensive players, including veteran running back Dalvin Cook. Like Jefferson, it wasn’t that Cook had any issues getting his hands on the ball under coach Mike Zimmer, but there was always a feeling that Cook had more to offer and could be a matchup nightmare.

We’re about to find out if O’Connell agrees.

Cook has 182 receptions for 1,499 yards and three touchdowns in his first five NFL seasons. That includes a career-high 53 catches for 519 yards in 2019. That’s not nearly as productive as a player like Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who has 373 receptions for 3,263 yards and 20 touchdowns in his first five seasons.

Cook has the potential to be in the backfield on one play and then line up as a receiver on the next, keeping defenses guessing about what the Vikings will do. Cook was used in various wide receiver sets during the Vikings’ Organized Team Activities practice on Tuesday.

“I don’t know, we’ve got to wait and see,” Cook said when asked about his role. “I don’t want to sit up here and just tell you all everything. We’ve got to wait and see. We’ve got Green Bay Week 1, so wait and see.”

Fair enough. The follow up question focused on potential changes to an offense that has had a new offensive coordinator each season that Cook has been in Minnesota.

“That’s every year,” he said. “I’m trying to get better every year and that’s working hard, locking in, just coming in with that mindset of a positive mindset and lead in my own way. So, seeing something new from Dalvin? Yeah, I’m working my tail off, I’m grinding, I’m putting in all the work I need to put in. So, yeah, expect the unexpected, if that’s what you want to call it.”

The most important thing for Cook will be staying healthy. He has missed 25 of a potential 81 regular-season games during his career, including four last season. Cook signed a five-year, $63 million deal that includes $28.125 million in guarantees in 2020, and is set to make a base salary of $8.3 million, with a salary-cap hit of $11.9 million this season.