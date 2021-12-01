Zulgad’s Roundup: Former Gophers coach thinks he won’t get a warm welcome back to Minnesota

Jerry Kill, the new NMSU football coach, accepts a football helmet as the New Mexico State Aggies face off against the University of New Mexico Lobos at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Kill 3

Jerry Kill didn’t approve of how his former defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys was treated when athletic director Mark Coyle fired him as the Gophers’ coach in 2017 and everyone knows Kill doesn’t like current coach P.J. Fleck. But it’s still odd how Kill attempts to spin his past in Minnesota, given the fact he was well liked during his time here and only left because he was dealing with epilepsy and other health issues.

Kill was named coach of New Mexico State this week and will lead his team into Huntington Bank Stadium next Sept. 1 for the Gophers’ season opener. Asked about that game at his introductory press conference, Kill said:

“You don’t think I haven’t had a million text messages about that? I’ll get booed out of the stadium, probably. I don’t know. It’ll be interesting. I had several people let me know we’re playing Minnesota. I did not know that when I took the job, but we’ll go up there and get to go back in that stadium.”

Kill said nearly five years ago that, “I won’t be stepping a foot back in that stadium,” after Claeys was fired. Kill grew more upset when Fleck talked about changing the culture within the Gophers program after he took the job. Fleck had been an assistant under Kill in 2008 and 2009 at Northern Illinois, making the comments more personal.

The feud between Kill and Fleck is one thing, and if Kill doesn’t like Coyle that’s also not surprising. But for him to think he is going to get “booed out of the stadium,” by Gophers fans is downright odd. Kill helped turn around the program after Tim Brewster’s embarrassing stint and fans responded very positively to Kill. Remember, the Jerrysota T-shirts?

Kill led the Gophers to their first New Year’s Day bowl game since 1962, and when doctors advised him to step away from coaching during the 2015 season, there was an outpouring of sympathy and support. If Kill thinks he will be returning to Minnesota as some type of villain, he’s either going to be pleasantly surprised or really disappointed, if he wanted to hear the boos.