Zulgad’s Roundup: Former Vikings exec could end up overseeing Jaguars’ football operations

Nov 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman looks on prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Spielman’s dismissal from the Vikings on Jan. 10 came as a surprise to many, including Spielman, because the belief was that coach Mike Zimmer would be fired and Spielman would move from general manager to a higher-ranking front office role that would enable him to help pick the next GM.

Instead, Spielman and Zimmer were both fired and have been replaced by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. O’Connell can’t be officially announced as the Vikings coach until after the Los Angeles Rams have played Cincinnati in the Super Bowl a week from Sunday.

Spielman, who has done numerous national interviews since being fired, might not be out of work for long. He reportedly has interviewed for a high-ranking front office position with the Jacksonville Jaguars and there appears to be a growing feeling that he will end up with the team. This comes after at least one head coaching candidate for the Jaguars job, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, expressed concerns about working with GM Trent Baalke.

Spielman, who joined the Vikings in 2006 and became GM in 2012, would serve as Baalke’s boss, or could end up replacing him and have a title such as head of football operations. The Jaguars have hired former Eagles coach Doug Pederson as coach. There was a feeling Spielman would have had Pederson high on his wish list in Minnesota, if he had been retained.

Spielman never was able to find a long-term solution at quarterback for the Vikings, but that shouldn’t be a concern in Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence, the first-overall pick in last year’s draft, had a rocky rookie season playing under less-than-one-and-done coach Urban Meyer, but Lawrence is only 22 and appears to have a bright future in the NFL.