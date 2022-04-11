Zulgad’s Roundup: Former Wolves boss made wise move by not waiting to hire Chris Finch

Apr 7, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch reacts after a call in the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas received what seemed to be deserved criticism in late February of last season when he fired Ryan Saunders as coach and then did not conduct a search before naming Toronto assistant Chris Finch as his coach 11 hours later.

It was clear this deal had been in the works.

There certainly had to be other candidates whom Rosas didn’t consider in his haste to hire Finch. So what was the rush? Turns out Rosas knew exactly what he was doing. Seven months after Rosas was fired by the Wolves for reasons that had nothing to do with his basketball decisions, Finch was signed to a contract extension on Monday. The deal is for three years with a fourth-year option, according to Darren (Doogie) Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV.

Finch has been a home run hire and it’s now clear that Rosas feared not immediately hiring a veteran coach he worked with in Houston might have led to Finch landing elsewhere. Finch, 52, had started as head coach of the Sheffield Sharks in the British Basketball League in 1997 and then coached in Germany and Belgium before landing in the NBA D-League. He became an assistant with the Rockets in 2011 and also had assistant stints with the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Raptors before being hired by the Wolves.

Finch arrived in Minnesota known for his ability to coach offense and he hasn’t disappointed. The Wolves finished the regular season first in points and three-pointers made. Most importantly, the Wolves won 46 games to finish seventh in the Western Conference and will play host to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in the NBA’s play-in tournament. A win over the Clippers will set up a first-round playoff matchup against Memphis. A loss would mean the Wolves would play the winner of the New Orleans-San Antonio play-in game on Friday for a chance to meet Phoenix in the opening round.

The Wolves will be looking to make the postseason for only the second time since 2003-04 and Finch deserves a lot of the credit for that. He’s provided stability to a franchise that has long needed it and his approach has won over guys like Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell. Finch should be in the running for NBA Coach of The Year.

Finch’s approach seems to work because he’s comfortable with who he is and isn’t trying to act the part of a coach. The only question by February 2021 was when was Finch finally going to get his opportunity?

Rosas knew if he didn’t give Finch this chance, somebody else would and was willing to take criticism to make sure that didn’t happen.