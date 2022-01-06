Zulgad’s Roundup: Here’s why the Browns could be the perfect landing spot for Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Minneapolis, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The Vikings defeated the Seahawks 30-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Will Kirk Cousins be playing his last game as a Viking on Sunday in the regular-season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium? That certainly is a possibility with the quarterback set to carry a $45 million salary-cap hit in the final season of his contract in 2023.

The Vikings could give Cousins a third contract extension in order to decrease his cap hit, but Cousins has made a habit of making sure he gets the majority of his money guaranteed. In other words, more cap problems would be right around the corner. The other option would be for the Vikings to trade Cousins with a post-June 1 date, meaning they would save $35 million to the cap and carry “only” $10 million in dead money for 2023.

One of the most logical landing spots would be the Cleveland Browns, who appear to be on the outs with Baker Mayfield as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

Cleveland.com reported on Wednesday night that there was alleged friction between Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski was a longtime Vikings assistant and served as offensive coordinator in 2020 with Cousins as his quarterback. A reunion could make a lot of sense for a Browns team that was in the playoffs last year, but will miss the postseason this year and is 7-9 heading into Sunday’s finale against Cincinnati.

Cousins, 33, would have to be on board with a trade and be willing to do an extension with his new team in order to bring down his cap number. But if Cousins wanted to play for Stefanski, that could be worked out.

Cousins passed for 3,603 yards and 26 touchdowns in 15 games during his season with Stefanski calling the plays. Those were his lowest totals in the four years he has been with the Vikings, but Minnesota did make its only playoff appearance with Cousins that season and his passer rating of 107.4 was his best while wearing Purple.

The Browns and Stefanski will be under pressure to win next season and Cousins could be considered an ideal fit. Cleveland has one of the better offensive lines in the NFL (when healthy), and a run game that would enable Stefanski to call plenty of play action for Cousins.

Cousins would seem more likely to be moved if the Vikings’ shake-up includes hiring a new general manager. So what would Minnesota want from Cleveland? The blueprint for a potential trade exists. After last season, the Detroit Lions sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, a third-round pick in 2021 and quarterback Jared Goff.

The theory was that the Rams dealt one first-round pick for Stafford, but added the second so the Lions would be willing to take Goff’s contract off their hands. One would have to assume the Vikings wouldn’t have a lot of interest in Mayfield, but if he had a first-round pick attached to him as he entered a season in which he carried an $18.9 million cap hit, it’s likely a new GM and coach would be willing to take a look for one season in order to gain more draft capital and substantially more cap space.

The additional first-round picks could be used to move up in the 2023 draft to take a quarterback who would be the long-term solution for the Vikings.