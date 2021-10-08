Zulgad’s Roundup: Here’s why the Vikings should sit Dalvin Cook on Sunday against the Lions

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) breaks a tackle by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings

The Vikings face a crucial game on Sunday when they play the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. A loss would drop the Vikings to 1-4 with one game to go, at Carolina, before their bye week. Losses to the Lions and Panthers could lead to Mike Zimmer’s dismissal during the off week.

Despite this possibility, the Vikings would be wise to sit Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook against the Lions and against his wishes. Cook has a sprained right ankle but has vowed to continue playing. After suffering the injury in Week 2 at Arizona and then sitting out the Vikings’ victory over Seattle, Cook returned last week and had only 34 yards rushing on nine carries and two receptions for 10 yards.

He missed a large portion of the second half after tweaking the injury, and did not have the usual burst that makes Cook one of the NFL’s best running backs. Cook has yet to practice this week as the Vikings attempt to manage the injury.

Alexander Mattison stepped in for Cook against the Seahawks and rushed for 112 yards on 26 carries and caught six passes for 59 yards. The Vikings were able to rally from a 10-point deficit in the first half for a 30-17 victory as Kirk Cousins had a fantastic day.

The Seahawks entered Thursday’s game against the Rams last in the NFL in total defense, giving up 444.5 yards per game. The Lions are surrendering 381.3 yards and rank 21st in the league. The Cleveland defense the Vikings faced last Sunday is one of the NFL’s best. Even without Cook, the Vikings should be able to put up points against a Lions defense that is surrendering 29.8 points per game and ranks 29th in the NFL.

The argument for resting Cook is simple. No matter how confident he might be that he isn’t going to do more damage, that can’t be guaranteed. Also, if the Vikings are going to bounce back from their bad start and go on a hot streak they are going to need Cook against teams far superior to the 0-4 Lions.

Coming out of the bye, the Vikings will face Dallas (3-1), Baltimore (3-1), the Chargers (3-1), Green Bay (3-1) and San Francisco (2-2). Cook’s presence on the field will be far more important for those games than it will be for Sunday. With or without Cook, the Vikings should be able to beat the Lions at home. Getting him healthy now, could pay off later.