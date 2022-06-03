Zulgad’s Roundup: Hurry up offense: Vikings new coach trying to get new system installed

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell directs his team in drills as quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) stands by at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Vikings players will wrap up their 10 practices that were part of Organized Team Activities this week and then conduct their mandatory minicamp beginning Tuesday before getting a break for the remainder of the offseason. The limitations on how much offseason work can be done — along with stricter rules on training camp practices and how many can be conducted in pads — has presented new coach Kevin O’Connell with the challenge of getting his players comfortable with a new offense before the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against Green Bay.

Watching the Vikings’ first-team offense on Wednesday, many players continue to try to adjust to a scheme that figures to be like going from a Studebaker to a Ferrari. This include star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who will play the same role in the Vikings’ offense that Cooper Kupp does with the Rams. That means being familiar with the nuances of a complex system.

“They are doing a great job with it,” said O’Connell, who was the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl champion Rams before being hired by the Vikings in February. “There’s always going to be teachable moments throughout the course of these practices. It’s not like we just go in the meeting room and say, ‘OK, today the only stuff we’re doing is this.’ I think it’s really important you challenge these guys to be able to stack days. Physically, it’s one thing preparing them for what will be ahead, (not just) competing in training camp but mentally as well.”

Kirk Cousins tried to downplay how much different O’Connell’s scheme will be compared to what he’s used to running, but the quarterback also said he was using flash cards to try to familiarize himself with the terminology and play calls. The challenge for O’Connell will be making sure the installation that has been done this spring hasn’t been forgotten when players arrive for training camp in late July.

“I just told them when I talked to the team, ‘Let’s not allow the things we’ve done, stacking these days, to need to be things we’ve got to cover again and talk about again,'” he said. “‘Let’s make it fundamental things we’re cleaning up now as we start to click up in the speed of things and the competition of things. Let’s not make it mental errors, let’s not make it things that we can control just by preparing. Coaches being on top of things and us doing a great job of communicating from the top down.'”

Cousins, who had O’Connell as his position coach during his final season in Washington in 2017, has played under a different coordinator in each of his first four seasons in Minnesota. But that doesn’t mean every offseason there has been a complete change to the scheme. For instance, when Kevin Stefanski left to become coach of the Cleveland Browns after the 2019 season, Gary Kubiak became the coordinator after having helped Stefanski. When Gary Kubiak retired after the 2020 season, his son, Klint, inherited the offense.

That meant many of the terms and ideas remained the same. That won’t be the case with O’Connell. The first-year NFL head coach said that Cousins and fellow quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond have done a good job in OTAs.

“In my opinion, it’s been what has been really exciting about our quarterbacks, especially Kirk,” O’Connell said, “they control a lot and they’re running the show. Whether it’s tempo, whether it’s the situational stuff that we’re doing. These guys are thriving, they’re doing a great job and continuing to build. … I like where we are at.”