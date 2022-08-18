Zulgad’s Roundup: Immediate impact: Ed Ingram appears to be winner in right guard competition

Minnesota Vikings guard Ed Ingram (67) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Vikings did not begin training camp with many battles for starting jobs, but one that did exist appears to be over. Ed Ingram, a second-round pick from LSU, took all of the first-team reps at right guard during Wednesday’s joint practice with San Francisco at TCO Performance Center, and it looks as if Ingram will get the start on Sept. 11 against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Jesse Davis, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Vikings in March after playing five seasons with Miami, opened camp working with the first team, but Ingram immediately impressed the coaching staff and had a strong performance in the preseason opener Sunday in Las Vegas.

Davis played guard and tackle for the Dolphins, so he likely will make the roster based on his versatility. He found himself at left guard with the second team on Wednesday. Chris Reed, another veteran signed as a free agent this offseason, is listed as the backup left guard but he has missed most of the past week because of injury.

Reed also was getting work, along with Austin Schlottmann, as the second-team center. That job appears to be Schlottmann’s. Although he hasn’t had a great camp, there is no indication the Vikings are considering abandoning the plan to have Garrett Bradbury start at center.

If Ingram does begin the season at right guard, that will mean the Vikings’ starting line will be all first- or second-round picks by the team. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw was taken in the first round in 2021; left guard Ezra Cleveland was selected in the second round in 2020; Bradbury was a first-rounder in 2019; and right tackle Brian O’Neill was a second-rounder in 2018.