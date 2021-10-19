Zulgad’s Roundup: Injury could keep Dak Prescott from facing Vikings; Xavier Rhodes an option to return?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Vikings defeated the Cowboys 28-24. Nfl Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys could be missing their most important player when they face the Vikings on Oct. 31 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a calf strain on his 35-yard touchdown pass to CeDee Lamb on Sunday that gave Dallas a 35-29 overtime win over the New England Patriots. The Cowboys, like the Vikings, are off this week and are “optimistic” that Prescott won’t miss a game after he had an MRI done on Monday. Prescott had a walking boot on his right leg when he left Gillette Stadium following a performance in which he threw for 445 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. Prescott has had a fantastic season for the 5-1 Cowboys after having his 2020 ended by a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5. Cooper Rush, who has completed 1-of-3 passes for 2 yards in six appearances over four seasons for the Cowboys, is Prescott’s backup.

The Vikings suffered a significant loss late in the fourth quarter on Sunday at Carolina when cornerback Patrick Peterson hurt his hamstring . He was placed on injured reserve Monday, meaning the veteran must miss at least three games. Cameron Dantzler, who took to Twitter earlier this season to complain about playing time, is expected to step in for Peterson, and Bashaud Breeland, whose play has improved of late, is no longer in jeopardy of losing his job. Mackensie Alexander remains the nickel corner but could move outside if needed. The only other cornerbacks on the depth chart are Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand.

The NFL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 and you have to wonder if Vikings general manager Rick Spielman will spend the bye week making calls to check on the availability of veteran cornerbacks. One potential veteran who could be available for a reasonable price is former Viking Xavier Rhodes, who signed with Indianapolis after the 2019 season and had a nice rebound year in 2020. Rhodes’ play has dropped off for the 2-4 Colts, but he knows Zimmer’s system and could provide insurance.

First-round pick Christian Darrisaw’s first full game at left tackle for the Vikings turned out to be a good one. The rookie allowed no sacks and one pressure on 52 snaps against the Panthers.

Vikings fans who own No. 33 Dalvin Cook jerseys are going to have to make another investment if they want to keep up with the star running back next season. Cook, appearing on the “All Things Covered” podcast with Peterson, will switch to No. 4 in 2022. Cook wore that number at Florida State, and can wear it again now that the NFL has relaxed its rules on jersey numbers. Cook didn’t make the switch this season because it would have been costly, requiring him to buy out the inventory of existing distributors who had his jersey in stock. That price tag reportedly would have been about $1.5 million. But changing it for next season won’t require Cook to write a check.

Will wide receiver Justin Jefferson follow Cook’s lead and switch to the No. 2 he wore at LSU? No one on the current roster wears either No. 2 or No. 4.

Eddie Rosario’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday gave Atlanta a 5-4 victory and 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers. The former Twins left fielder, who was acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline, is slashing .409/.435/.409 with three RBIs and a stolen base in six postseason games for Atlanta. He has nine hits in 22 at-bats and is two wins away from making his first appearance in a World Series.

Former Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick of Baltimore in April, had four receptions for 29 yards (all first downs) in his NFL debut on Sunday in a 34-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Bateman missed the first five games after undergoing groin surgery just before the preseason started. The Vikings will face the Ravens on Nov. 7 in Baltimore.

The Gophers football team has a good chance to go into its Nov. 13 game at Iowa with a 7-2 overall record and 5-1 in the Big Ten. After beating Nebraska 30-23 on Saturday, the Gophers will face Maryland (4-2, 1-2), travel to Northwestern (3-3, 1-2) and then play host to Illinois (2-5, 1-3) in their next three. The Gophers are 5-point favorites against Maryland and should be favored against the Wildcats and Illini. The Gophers’ 14-10 loss to visiting Bowling Green on Sept. 25 remains one of the most inexplicable in program history.

Bowling Green (2-5, 0-3) is at the bottom of the East Division in the Mid-American Conference and has lost to Kent State (27-20), Akron (35-20) and Northern Illinois (34-26) since upsetting the Gophers.

After winning their first two games, the Wild jumped from No. 1 (from No. 7) in CBS Sports’ NHL power rankings. Minnesota is followed by Colorado, Florida, Carolina and Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Yes, I also had no idea that CBS Sports did NHL power rankings.

Winger Zach Parise had no points in his first two games with the New York Islanders, and defenseman Ryan Suter had one assist and was a minus-3 in his first three games with Dallas.

As Boston’s Kiki Hernandez continues to be one of the stars of the postseason, it’s worth nothing that our own Scoop Master, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson, reported last offseason that the Twins expressed interest in the former Dodger. Hernandez would have been a nice replacement in center field when Byron Buxton was spending extensive time on the injured list.

The Timberwolves open the regular season on Wednesday at home against Houston and will play seven of their first eight at home. The Wild will open a three-game homestand on Tuesday against the Jets but will play nine of their first 14 on the road.

Glen Taylor will remain the Wolves’ majority owner until December 2023, but it certainly feels as if owners-in-waiting Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez will be very active in the operation. Regular appearances from Lore at Target Center won’t be a surprise.

It will be interesting to see if former Vikings coach and current Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier draws head coaching interest this offseason. Buffalo, which lost to Tennessee on Monday night, is ranked No. 1 in the NFL in scoring (16.3 points), total and passing defense and is seventh against the run. Frazier was 21-32-1 in three-plus seasons as Vikings coach. Any team that has a head coach whose Belichick-like act isn’t working might look to Frazier. He has no act and is one of the best people you will meet.