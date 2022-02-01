Zulgad’s Roundup: Is Kevin O’Connell emerging as the favorite to get Vikings’ head coaching job?

Aug 19, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell looks on during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings owner Mark Wilf was joined by new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and longtime executive Rob Brzezinski in Los Angeles on Monday to conduct second interviews with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for the team’s vacant head coaching position, according to Scoopmaster Darren (Doogie) Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV.

Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham reportedly will be in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will follow on Wednesday. All four candidates already talked to the Vikings via video conference. San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, meanwhile, reportedly withdrew his name from consideration and will remain with the 49ers.

While O’Connell and Morris are both headed to the Super Bowl, second interviews are allowed this week for assistants of the teams in the Feb. 13 games. While nothing has been decided by the Vikings, there appears to be momentum on O’Connell’s side after he also was in the running for the Broncos’ job.

The 36-year-old was taken by the Patriots in the third round of the 2008 draft after playing quarterback at San Diego State and attempted to keep his playing career alive through 2012. He was named the Cleveland Browns’ quarterbacks coach in 2015, spent 2016 on the 49ers’ offensive staff and then three years with Washington. He was quarterbacks coach in 2017 — where he worked with Kirk Cousins — and then became quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2018 and offensive coordinator in 2019.

O’Connell joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020 under Sean McVay. McVay calls plays but that hasn’t stopped other McVay assistants from getting head coaching opportunities. Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who is headed to the Super Bowl in his third season in Cincinnati, was on McVay’s staff for two seasons, including 2018 as quarterbacks coach, before he was hired by the Bengals at the age of 35.

Taylor had to wait until after the Rams played the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII to be introduced in Cincinnati. O’Connell would need to do the same with Minnesota, but that wouldn’t stop an agreement from being reached.

What would interesting is what O’Connell’s hiring would mean for Cousins. Washington went 7-9 in 2017 under Jay Gruden. Cousins threw for 4,093 yards with a 64.3 completion percentage, 27 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and averaged 255.8 yards passing per game with a 93.9 passer rating. He also was sacked a career-high 41 times. His completion percentage was the lowest of his seven seasons as a starter and his interception total is tied for his career high (he also had 13 in 2020).

The Vikings signed him to a three-year, fully guaranteed $84 million free agent contract in March 2018. Would O’Connell want the Vikings to give Cousins another extension to reunite them, or would he want a fresh start? Adofo-Mensah, who was San Francisco’s manager of football research and development during O’Connell’s one season with the 49ers, also would have plenty of say in that decision.