Zulgad’s Roundup: Justin Jefferson might not be “fond of money” but he’s about to strike it rich

Justin Jefferson surprised many when he said, “I’m not too fond of money,” during a press conference on Wednesday, but the Vikings’ standout wide receiver made it clear that he is focused on becoming the best player in the NFL at his position. That means when he’s eligible for a contract extension after the 2022 season he will want to be paid like other top wide receivers.

Jefferson can’t be blamed for this. The one way NFL players measure their place in the league is by how much they are paid. It’s Jefferson’s good fortune that the price tag on top wide receivers has skyrocketed this offseason.

The list starts with new Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded by Kansas City and will make $30 million in 2022 on a four-year, $120 million contract with $72.2 million guaranteed. The rest of the top five includes former Packer Davante Adams, who was obtained by the Raiders and signed to a five-year, $141.25 million deal that will pay him $28.25 million this season; the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins, who will earn $27.25 million in 2022; former Viking Stefon Diggs, who will make $26 million with Buffalo; and the Eagles’ A.J. Brown, who signed a four-year, $100 million deal after being traded by the Titans and will make $25 million.

Seattle’s DK Metcalf is sixth on the list after getting a three-year, $72 million extension this week. He will make $24 million in 2022 and received a $30 million signing bonus, a record for a wide receiver.

Why should Jefferson expect any less? It won’t be about greed with him, it will be about status and respect. Jefferson has been outstanding thus far — his 3,016 receiving yards are an NFL record for the most in a player’s first two seasons — and he is expected to play a larger role in Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

Jefferson also has turned into one of the Vikings’ leaders at the age of 23, and is incredibly unselfish at a position where many players only think about what’s best for them. Put it all together and you have a guy headed for a huge payday. Even if that isn’t his primary goal.