Zulgad’s Roundup: Justin Jefferson says he will step into more of a leadership role next season

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

In Justin Jefferson’s first two seasons the wide receiver set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a player’s first two years (3,016) and his 196 receptions tied him with Michael Thomas for catches in that time. But Jefferson made it clear during an appearance on Pro Football Talk’s show at the Super Bowl that he’s far from satisfied.

“I feel like I want to get better at every category,” Jefferson said. “Just get my hands better, route running, getting more explosive, getting faster. There are so many more things that I feel I’m a little bit weaker at (in) my game. I feel like once I touch those things up I’ll be on a whole different level. … There are people that I’m still wanting to work with.”

Jefferson said he plans to workout with former Vikings star and Hall of Famer Randy Moss in Florida and also will join Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry to work at the House of Athlete complex in South Florida. “(I’m) working out with different people all around the league,” said Jefferson, the 22nd pick in the first round of the 2020 draft and the fifth receiver taken. “Just getting some new little moves. … We’ve got to get better. I had a 1,600-yard season, so I’ve got to get better than that.”

Jefferson, 22, caught five passes for 107 yards in the Vikings’ final game this season, putting him at 1,616 yards for the year. That left him 17 yards shy of passing Moss’ single-season Vikings record of 1,632 yards set in a 16-game season in 2003. Despite his personal success, the Vikings are 15-18 in Jefferson’s first two seasons and have missed the playoffs both years.

Jefferson, who won a national championship at LSU in 2019 with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, just watched his former college teammates make it to the Super Bowl in Burrow’s second NFL season and Chase’s rookie year with the Bengals.

Jefferson, meanwhile, will be playing for a new coach next season after Mike Zimmer was fired and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell reportedly was selected to replace him. Jefferson sees himself moving into more of a leadership role in 2022.

“Now that it’s becoming year three and I did the things that I did in my first two seasons, I feel like this is the year that I become more of a leader, more captain of the team,” Jefferson told PFT. “Just being more vocal. The first two seasons you’re new to the building, you’re the rookie, you’re the new guy. So a lot of people don’t really … not technically (not) listen to you, but it’s different. I feel like I’ve got to take on that (leadership) role now.”

As for criticism directed at Kirk Cousins, Jefferson said if the Vikings begin winning more often that the quarterback will find the heat on him gets turned down.

“A lot of people say things about Kirk and it is what it is,” Jefferson said. “To be honest, all people really care about is wins. So at the end of the day if you don’t get any wins then people are going to be a little harsh on you. If we start winning, get some dubs, get in the playoffs, get high in the playoffs, maybe reach the Super Bowl, I’m pretty sure people aren’t going to be on him then.”