Zulgad’s Roundup: Kellen Mond should get opportunity to show he can be Vikings’ No. 2 QB

Kellen Mond’s rookie season with the Vikings was one he would like to forget. The third-round pick spent the year as the team’s No. 3 quarterback, and his only game action came in a late-season loss in Green Bay. He completed 2-of-3 passes for 5 yards in that brief stint, and coach Mike Zimmer provided a harsh assessment of Mond when he asked about the QB.

Zimmer is now gone — replaced by quarterback-friendly coach Kevin O’Connell — and Mond will have a fresh start when the Vikings’ open training camp on Wednesday. How Mond performs will be key, considering it would make sense for him to be the backup to Kirk Cousins with Sean Mannion as the No. 3 for the Vikings’ Sept. 11 opener against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Mannion, 30, remains on the Vikings’ roster in part because Cousins wants him around, but if Cousins misses time because of injury, turning to a veteran who has played in only 14 games and started three in six seasons isn’t the best option. The good news is that Cousins has only missed two games since taking over as a starter in 2015, but given the expectation the Vikings have this season, there has to be a better backup plan in place in case something happens to Cousins.

Mond was the second player the Vikings selected as part of an 11-person 2021 draft class that got limited playing opportunities in Zimmer’s final season as coach. Stanford’s Davis Mills was selected one pick after Mond near the top of the third round and started 11 of 13 games in which he played for the Houston Texans. Mills, 23, will enter this season as the Texans’ starting quarterback.

So did former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman pick the wrong guy, or was Mond not developed properly? Mond started four seasons at Texas A&M and led the Aggies to a 9-1 record and victory over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl two seasons ago.

Mond, who is 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, threw for 2,282 yards and 19 touchdowns with three interceptions in 2020, completing a career-best 63.3 percent of passes. He finished his time at A&M having completed 59 percent of his passes for 9,661 yards and 71 touchdowns with 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,609 yards and 22 touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see if O’Connell designs a package of plays for a mobile QB who would provide a changeup from what Cousins brings. That would give Mond immediate value, but what really will make him valuable is if the Vikings trust him enough to be the primary backup to Cousins. Training camp and the Vikings’ three preseason games should go a long way toward helping O’Connell and his staff make a decision on this.

If they don’t trust Mond, it will be interesting to see if the Vikings pursue another veteran backup QB and try to get Mond onto their practice squad. It would seem likely that another team would claim Mond and give him a shot to prove himself.