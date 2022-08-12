Zulgad’s Roundup: Kirk Cousins’ absence puts focus on Vikings’ need to improve at backup QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond prepare to throw at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

If Kevin O’Connell didn’t realize just how big of a problem he had at backup quarterback before Thursday, he does now. The Vikings coach was forced to conduct practice without starting QB Kirk Cousins, who was sent home in the morning because of illness, and thus was forced to split first-team reps between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion.

Neither had been impressive running the second team in camp, and it got downright ugly late Thursday afternoon with Mond and Mannion attempting to make the first-team go. A small sample: Mannion started in team drills and had a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage, threw a sure interception that safety Cam Bynum dropped and spiked a ball into the ground because of pressure from Za’Darius Smith. He then finally completed a pass to Justin Jefferson.

Mond, meanwhile, continues to hold the ball far too long as he surveys the field for receivers. My charting had four sacks on Mond, although he was allowed to keep plays alive after he would have been taken down, and he dropped another snap from under center. That has been a consistent problem for the 2021 third-round pick in this camp.

Considering the expectations ownership has for the Vikings, first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell have to know they need to upgrade behind Cousins. Cousins has missed only two games since becoming a starter in 2015, and neither was because of injury. But expecting the 33-year-old Cousins’ good fortune to continue seems like a recipe for disaster.

There also has been the thought that Mannion is capable of starting if Cousins only misses a game, as he did late last season when Cousins had COVID-19. But the Vikings and their fan base quickly learned that having Mannion start at Lambeau Field turned into a sure way to lose an important game.

This isn’t saying the Vikings need to make a trade for a quarterback who eventually could succeed Cousins. But Mannion, 30, and Mond, 23, have no business playing in a regular-season game for a team that wants to win the NFC North.

The Vikings’ options to find a quarterback could either come via a trade or by signing a free agent. Among the available quarterbacks is Blake Bortles, who has started 73 games in five seasons with Jacksonville and has since been with the Rams (twice), Denver, Green Bay and New Orleans. Bortles got into three games with the Rams in 2019 and returned to the team for a brief stay in 2020.

The 30-year-old’s knowledge of the Rams’ scheme, means O’Connell’s offense wouldn’t be completely new to him. O’Connell was hired as the Rams’ offensive coordinator in January 2020, so he’s familiar with Bortles.

Adofo-Mensah also could look to make a trade with a team that is willing to move a quarterback off its roster, but the longer that takes the more important it will be to acquire someone who is familiar with what O’Connell is installing offensively.

Is this backup quarterback angst really necessary? That depends on how you look at it. If your preference is to not worry that anything will go wrong, then you roll with Mannion and Mond. But if you are a good executive or coach, and thus plan for the worst, you are working the phones right now trying to upgrade behind Cousins.