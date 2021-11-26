Zulgad’s Roundup: Kirk Cousins’ performance could land him another contract extension

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in action at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings will have a few important decisions to make this offseason and they are becoming more and more interesting by the game. A few weeks back it looked as if Mike Zimmer had no chance of returning as coach and general manager Rick Spielman also could be shown the door by ownership.

But back-to-back wins over the Chargers and Packers enabled the Vikings to reach .500, and it’s important that the defensive-minded Zimmer seems to have embraced the fact he has a talented offense and one of the NFL’s best wide receivers in Justin Jefferson. Spielman and Zimmer’s futures remain uncertain but a win on Sunday against the host 49ers figures to be an important step toward the Vikings making the playoffs.

There also is another third important decision that will need to be made and that’s on quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins is having an excellent season, but he will be entering the final season of his contract in 2022 and his salary-cap hit is scheduled to be $45 million.

If Cousins is going to return, it almost certainly will be with a rich extension that brings his cap hit down and guarantees him money for the coming seasons. Otherwise, the Vikings can try to trade Cousins in order to save $35 million against the cap and absorb $10 million in dead money. One would assume Cousins would get the chance to approve a trade and be willing to work out an extension with his new team.

But the Vikings might not be eager to trade Cousins, especially if Spielman remains GM and sees an opportunity to chase a Super Bowl in 2022. The Vikings and Cousins worked out a two-year, $66 million extension in March 2022.

It’s no secret that Cousins wasn’t the most popular guy around TCO Performance Center during training camp when many in the organization weren’t on the same page about getting vaccinated for COVID-19, but you know what cures those types of issues? Performance and there is no debating that Cousins is having his best season since joining the Vikings in 2018. Once known for his lack of being clutch, Cousins has led three late game-winning drives this season, including in last Sunday’s win over the Packers.

Cousins’ 106.3 passer rating is third among starting quarterbacks in the NFL, behind Arizona’s Kyler Murray (110.4) and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (106.6). The fact the Vikings have opened up their offense the past two weeks to take advantage of Jefferson’s abilities also has helped showcase Cousins.

If the Vikings slide again and Spielman and Zimmer are both fired, Cousins’ future will depend on new decision-makers. But if the Vikings continue to play as well as they have on offense, Cousins’ time in Minnesota might be extended by a few more years.