Zulgad’s Roundup: Miguel Sano’s slow start comes in key year for veteran slugger

It will be interesting to see how much patience the Twins show with first baseman Miguel Sano, who has had a miserable start to the season.

Sano failed to get a hit in each of the six games on the Twins’ opening homestand, going 0-for-19 with three walks, nine strikeouts and one hit by pitch. A frustrated Sano broke his bat by slamming it into the ground at home plate after his final strikeout on Wednesday as the Twins lost to the Dodgers to fall to 2-4.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli often gives his players a day off but Sano’s likely replacement, Alex Kirilloff, went on the 10-day injured list before the homestand finale.

The Twins have become used to seeing Sano strikeout on a regular basis and have non-competitive at-bats. His struggles last season landed him in a platoon role at one point. Sano, who will turn 29 on May 11, finished the season hitting .223/.312/.466 with 30 home runs and 75 RBIs in 135 games. His 183 strikeouts were sixth-most in the big leagues.

Sano outlined a plan late last season to lose 20 to 30 pounds and reported to spring training having lost 22 pounds. But that hasn’t translated into success at the plate. Of course, slow starts are nothing new for him.

Last April, he hit .111/.310/.244 with two home runs, four RBIs, 13 walks and 20 strikeouts in 15 games. Although he hit seven home runs and drove in 18 runs in 23 games in May, he only had 16 hits in 84 at-bats (.191). You have to wonder if the Twins again will exercise patience with Sano, or look to put him into a platoon quicker this spring?

Kirilloff’s absence means the Twins could look to utility ace Luis Arraez to play some first base. Arraez is being held out of the lineup against lefthanders, but Baldelli could use the left-handed hitting Arraez at that spot.

This season is of significant importance to Sano because he’s in the final season of a three-year, $30 million contract that includes a club option for 2023. Picking up the option, would mean the Twins owe Sano $14.25 million next year. But it would cost them only $2.75 million to get out of his contact.