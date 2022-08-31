Zulgad’s Roundup: New Vikings GM sends much of Rick Spielman’s last draft class packing

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman received favorable reviews for his 2021 draft class, getting an A from Chad Reuter of NFL.com and a B-plus from Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN. Spielman’s successor, new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, was not so kind.

After watching all 11 members of that draft class in training camp, Adofo-Mensah, and new coach Kevin O’Connell, cut seven of the players, including Wednesday’s decision to jettison wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette after the Vikings obtained receiver Jalen Reagor from the Eagles for two draft picks.

The four remaining members of Spielman’s final draft class on the 53-man roster are first-round left tackle Christian Darrisaw (23rd pick overall); third-round outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (No. 90); fourth-round running back Kene Nwangwu (No. 119); and fourth-round safety Cam Bynum (No. 125).

Gone are three of the Vikings’ four third-round picks — quarterback Kellen Mond, linebacker Chazz Surratt and guard Wyatt Davis — as well defensive end Janarius Robinson, fifth-round tight end Zach Davidson and sixth-round defensive tackle Jalen Twyman.

Robinson and Twyman were signed to the Vikings’ practice squad after clearing waivers Wednesday, but Mond (Cleveland) and Surratt (New York Jets’ practice squad) landed elsewhere and Davis and Davidson apparently are looking for jobs.

The 2021 draft is not a complete loss. Darrisaw became the Vikings’ starting left tackle last season after recovering from injury and is being counted on to be the long-term solution at that spot. But Spielman moved back from the 14th pick to the 23rd in a trade with the Jets and also acquired the 66th and 86th picks in the third round.

The first of those selections was used on Mond and the second on Davis. In reality, Spielman dropped nine spots and got no return for doing so. At least that’s how Adofo-Mensah, O’Connell and the Vikings’ brass saw it when rosters decisions were made this week.

What’s amazing is that there was a long period of time late last season when it appeared coach Mike Zimmer, who was never afraid to complain about Spielman’s selections, was going to be fired and Spielman was going to assume a new title that would still give him some say in football operations with the Vikings.

That was before a late decision was made by owners Mark and Zygi Wilf to show both Zimmer and Spielman the door. Assuming Adofo-Mensah is proven correct about Spielman’s last draft, we now know why the former NFL executive has joined us in the media working for The 33rd Team in a league that has only 32 clubs.