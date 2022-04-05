Zulgad’s Roundup: Plenty of unknowns remain when it comes to how Vikings’ GM will operate

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings’ decision to fire Rick Spielman and hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager in January, means the team will have a new executive running the draft for the first time since 2007. Spielman played a significant role in the Vikings’ decision-making in the draft from 2007 through 2011 and he was responsible for running the draft from 2012 through 2021.

Spielman’s draft strategy as GM wasn’t too hard to figure out. His tendency to trade back and accumulate picks landed the Vikings a seven-round record of 15 selections in 2020. With Adofo-Mensah now calling the shots, we have little idea of how he will approach the April 28-30 draft.

In his latest mock draft for ESPN, Todd McShay has the Vikings taking LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the 12th overall pick. But there also is a chance Adofo-Mensah will move back in the draft in order to try to add an extra first-round selection for 2023, when the quarterback class is expected to be far better than it is this season.

The Vikings likely will looking for Kirk Cousins’ successor at that point — the veteran is signed through 2023 with void years for the following two seasons — and the 2023 QB class includes Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler. One mock draft has five quarterbacks going in the Top 10 next year.

Adding a second first-round pick would enable the Vikings to either be in position to get a Top 10 selection, or put together a strong enough trade package to move up significantly.

The Philadelphia Eagles made such a trade this week by sending the 16th and 19th picks in this year’s first round, along with a sixth-round selection, to New Orleans in return for the 18th pick, along with a third- and seventh-round selection this year. The Eagles also received a 2023 first- and second-round pick in return and now have two first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

That positions them to move on from 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts, if they decide the quarterback isn’t the answer. There are several teams that likely have an eye on next year’s quarterback class and the Vikings would be wise to put themselves in a prime position to compete for a high-end selection.

Will Adofo-Mensah do it? That will be among the many interesting things we will find out about the Vikings’ new boss in the coming weeks and months.