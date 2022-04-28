Zulgad’s Roundup: Plenty of unknowns when it comes to what Vikings’ new GM will do in draft

Garrett Wilson is expected to be a first-round draft pick. Purdue Boilermakers At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

This NFL draft will be extremely interesting for Vikings fans based on one thing: We have no idea what new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will do with his eight selections. Sure the mock drafters have made their projections, but this is the franchise’s first draft that hasn’t been run by former GM Rick Spielman since 2012 and the first since 2007 that Spielman hasn’t had a hand in.

It would have been a safe bet that Spielman and former coach Mike Zimmer — both fired after last season — would have grabbed a cornerback with the 12th pick in Thursday’s first round and there are many who think that’s exactly what the Vikings will do. But you can’t dismiss the fact that the Vikings now have an offensive-minded head coach in Kevin O’Connell and much of the offseason focus already was put on helping to improve an underachieving defense.

So would the Vikings take LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., with the 12th pick, or trade up to try to get him, or grab Washington corner Trent McDuffie? Or would they add another wide receiver to a group that already includes Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn by taking Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, Alabama’s Jameson Williams or any other top receiver that might fall to them? There also is the chance the Vikings could trade back, especially if quarterbacks Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett fall and a team gets desperate.

Taking a wide receiver could make a lot of sense, considering the Vikings’ emphasis on giving Kirk Cousins as many weapons as possible. It also would mean the Vikings could be in a place to move on from 31-year-old Adam Thielen in 2023.

Spielman had become predictable in his draft philosophy. He loved to trade back to accumulate picks because he was confident that giving himself more chances meant he would hit on more prospects. Adofo-Mensah, who came to the Vikings after two seasons as vice president of football operations with the Cleveland Browns, brings his own philosophy and also will be influenced by O’Connell. At his pre-draft press conference, Adofo-Mensah made it clear the Vikings’ draft process will be focused on collaboration of the entire staff.

That’s great in theory but when a team is on the clock it’s up to the general manager to make the final call. In the Vikings’ case that will be Adofo-Mensah. He must decide what direction he wants to take the franchise and ultimately will be judged on his decisions.

One possibility is that Adofo-Mensah could try to make a trade that will bring back a 2023 first-round selection. Cousins’ contract runs through 2023 — the last two seasons are void years — and next year’s draft has a deeper quarterback class than this year’s. Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud lead the way.

Having two first-round picks could position the Vikings to move up and compete with teams like Houston, Seattle, Detroit, Miami and Philadelphia for a quarterback. Those five teams already have multiple first-round selections in 2023. The Vikings aren’t likely to land a Top 10 pick based on their record, so the only way to pursue a top quarterback prospect might be to have the ability to trade up.