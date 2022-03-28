Zulgad’s Roundup: Talbot’s hot streak, addition of Fleury make Wild goaltending a strength

Mar 21, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) congratulates goaltender Cam Talbot (33) after the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

As the Wild dropped eight of 10 games and went from playoff shoo-in to being on the bubble in the Western Conference, one of the biggest concerns was in goal. Cam Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen were struggling and general manager Bill Guerin knew he had to do something about it.

The Wild had won four of six by last Monday when Guerin sent a conditional second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and Kahkonen was shipped to San Jose in a separate deal at the NHL trade deadline.

Talbot has played even better since Fleury’s arrival, and Fleury made 23 saves in his Wild debut on Saturday in a 3-2 overtime victory against Columbus at Xcel Energy Center. Talbot followed that with a brilliant 40-save effort in a 3-2 overtime win against Colorado on Sunday, giving Minnesota three consecutive overtime wins and a 6-1-0 record on a nine-game homestand that will continue against Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Talbot was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for his performance as he went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .959 saves percentage and one shutout last week. All three of those wins for Talbot — against Vegas, Vancouver and Colorado — have come since Guerin’s deadline moves.

Overall, Talbot has an eight-game winning streak in which he has posted a 2.23 goals against and .923 saves percentage. In his previous four starts before the streak, he was 0-4-0 with a 4.43 goals against and .863 saves percentage.

Wild coach Dean Evason has some tough choices to make when it comes to which goalie to start and that choice could be even tougher when the playoffs arrive. While Talbot certainly was challenged by the acquisition of Fleury, there is no controversy here. Both veterans get it and are part of a locker room that appears to be very tight.

In other words, this is a great problem (if you can call it that) for Evason to have.