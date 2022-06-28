Zulgad’s Roundup: Terrible timing: Wes Johnson’s decision to quit leaves Twins in a lurch

If Wes Johnson had stepped down as the Twins’ pitching coach after the season to take the same job at LSU, it would have come as a surprise but would have given the team time to replace a guy who had a large part in shaping the organization’s pitching philosophy. But the fact the news of Johnson’s departure for the college ranks first surfaced Sunday, and will take effect at the end of the Twins’ five-game series Thursday in Cleveland, presents a list of unwelcome challenges for the AL Central leaders.
Manager Rocco Baldelli relied heavily on Johnson — as did a front office led by president of baseball operations Derek Falvey — and now he is walking away with 83 games remaining. Assistant pitching coach Luis Ramirez, bullpen coach Pete Maki and run prevention coordinator Colby Suggs are expected to help replace Johnson but that means adjusting at a time when consistency is key.
“It does create some juggling,” Falvey told reporters Monday. “Our plan here is to work with the internal group that we have to step into Wes’ role.”
Baldelli receives much of the attention for any in-game decision making, but the days of the manager truly running the show are gone. Baldelli gets plenty of guidance from the front office on down, and it was Johnson who held much of the responsibility when it came to pitching decisions.
It would be wishful thinking to assume this transition will be seamless. Falvey will have to decide if he’s looking at Ramirez, Maki or Suggs to take over for Johnson, or if they will return to their current roles in 2023 and a new pitching coach will be hired to oversee much of how the Twins develop their pitchers from the minor leagues on up.
While the the Twins could use another starter or a couple of arms in the bullpen if they want to have a chance to make a playoff run, or end an 18-game postseason losing streak, the pitching has definitely improved from a disappointing 2021. The Twins went from being ninth in ERA in 2019 and fourth in 2020, to falling to 26th last season (4.83 ERA). Minnesota entered Tuesday’s doubleheader in Cleveland with a 3.74 ERA to rank eighth in the big leagues.
Johnson came to the Twins from the college ranks at Arkansas in 2019 in large part because of his background in biomechanics and the fact he has a master’s degree in kinesiology. The Twins felt this knowledge would give them an edge over their competitors as he was paired with Baldelli in the dugout.
Johnson, who pointed to family reasons for his abrupt departure, reportedly received a three-year contract worth $1.14 million that will run through June 2025. His annual base salary will be $380,000. The Athletic reported Johnson was making $400,000 a year with the Twins, so he won’t be getting the significant raise that initially was reported Sunday.
Could Johnson have stayed with the Twins through the remainder of the season? Evidently that wasn’t an option that LSU presented.
“Knowing Wes and getting a chance to enjoy him and see him all these years, it’s not incredibly surprising to see him go back to the college game,” Baldelli told reporters. “Am I incredibly happy to see it happen in the middle of the season? Of course not. No one is. There’s no way around that discussion, but I’m not surprised to see him going back to something he has a passion for and he loves and he’s really good at.”
Baldelli’s honesty spoke volumes. He might be happy for Johnson, but the pitching coach’s timing couldn’t have been worse.
- The price for Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson keeps going up. ESPN reported Tuesday that Washington ‘s Terry McLaurin is signing a three-year extension worth up to $71 million in new money that places him among the NFL’s five highest-paid wide receivers. McLaurin’s extension reportedly includes a $28 million signing bonus, the largest given to any wide receiver. He was a third-round pick of the Commanders in the 2019 draft and was entering the final season of his rookie contract after catching 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games last season. Jefferson is coming off a second NFL season in which he had 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jefferson, the 22nd pick of the 2020 draft, is set to make a base salary of $1.8 million in 2022 and will be eligible for an extension after this season. The Vikings have Jefferson under a rookie contract for five years, but they are going to want to keep him happy and the way to do that will be to make him very rich next spring or summer.
- How excited should Jefferson be for 2023? ESPN’s story on McLaurin’s extension spelled out what has happened to the wide receiver market this offseason. Davante Adams (five years, $142 million), Tyreek Hill (four years, $120 million) and A.J. Brown (four years, $100 million) got deals worth at least $100 million. Stefon Diggs (four years, $96 million), Cooper Kupp (three years, $80.1 million), Mike Williams (three years, $60 million) and Chris Godwin (three years, $60 million) also were rewarded for their production.
- The Vikings begin training camp on Saturday, July 30 at TCO Performance Center and have 14 open practices, including 10 in pads and four without. Unpadded practices will be free, while eight of the padded sessions will be free for kids 17 and younger and $5 for adults. Two premier practices will cost for $10 for adults, $5 for children 17 and under and be free for children under 36” tall. Those will be July 30 and Monday, Aug. 8 when a night session will be held at TCO Stadium. The Vikings also will play host to the 49ers for joint practices on Aug. 17-18 before the teams play a preseason game on Aug. 20 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
- SKOR North Scoopmaster Darren “Doogie” Wolfson said on Tuesday’s “Bonus Scoop” podcast that he expects the Timberwolves to offer Karl-Anthony Towns a $211 million supermax contract in the coming days and that the four-year extension will kick in after the remaining two years on Towns’ current contract expire. Towns, a three-time All-Star, averaged more than 24 points per game for the fourth consecutive season as the Wolves made the playoffs this spring.
- If new Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson’s name rings a bell with some old fans of the Minnesota North Stars there’s a good reason. Richardson was a rookie defenseman with the Toronto Maple Leafs when former North Stars winger Dino Ciccarelli hit him over the head with his stick three times in January 1988 and ended up serving a day in jail after being convicted of assault. Ciccarelli also was fined $1,000.