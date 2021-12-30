Zulgad’s Roundup: Three-year contract extension provides Dean Evason with security

When Wild general manager Bill Guerin fired Bruce Boudreau and named Dean Evason coach in 2020, no one expected that Evason would be anything more than an interim replacement and that Guerin would name a permanent coach before the 2020-21 season.
Evason had been an assistant on Boudreau’s staff because the previous general manager, Paul Fenton, had hired him during his brief tenure. The Fenton-Evason connection was strong, with Fenton having served as assistant GM of the Nashville Predators and Evason having coached the Predators’ AHL affiliate in Milwaukee.
But Guerin and Evason had no real connection and the name that kept coming up as Guerin’s likely choice was that of his longtime friend and former teammate Doug Weight. Weight and Guerin had played together on three different NHL teams and nine times in all on various clubs. They both were inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013. Weight coached the New York Islanders for part of 2016-17 and all of the following season.
But Guerin liked what he saw as Evason led the Wild to an 8-4 record in 2020 before the season was stopped during the pandemic. Evason received a two-year contract before the Wild lost to Vancouver in four games in the qualifying round of the bubble in August 2020 and he is now 62-29-7 in 98 games. With Evason in the last season of his contract, the Wild led the Western Conference in points this season before an 11-day break caused by COVID.
On Thursday, Guerin changed that by signing the 57-year-old Evason to a three-year contract extension that eliminates the chance of him becoming a coaching free agent after the season. Evason’s assistant coaches also received extensions.
“They’ve proven that they’re a very capable staff and all good coaches … the turnaround of our team is evident of that,” Guerin told reporters. “So it was just a matter of getting around to it and Dean and I finding some time to hammer it out.”
Guerin and Evason have worked closely on reshaping the Wild roster. That includes the expensive but necessary decision to buy out both winger Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter last offseason. The locker room looks very different than when Guerin arrived, and Evason is the first Wild coach since Jacques Lemaire who is clearly in charge.
The Wild still need to have their first extended playoff run since 2003 before anyone is satisfied — Minnesota was eliminated in seven games by Vegas last season — but there is no question Evason appears to have his team on the right track.
- The forecast for the Vikings’ game at Green Bay on Sunday night calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 miles per hour. That means it will feel as if it’s minus-9 degrees.
- The Vikings already shorthanded cornerback situation took another hit Thursday when Cameron Dantzler missed practice because of a calf injury. Dantzer was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Dantzler has started six of the 13 games in which he’s played in this season, including the past two. The Vikings released veteran Bashaud Breeland on Dec. 18 after an incident in practice. If Dantzler can’t play, it’s likely Kris Boyd will take his place.
- Former Gophers men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino has his New Mexico Lobos at 7-6 this season. The Lobos have yet to play a Mountain West game. Former Gopher Jamal Mashburn, who followed Pitino to New Mexico, is leading the team with 18.4 points per game in 13 games.
- Another former Gopher, guard Marcus Carr, is leading Texas with 3.3 assists per game and is averaging 8.6 points in 12 games. Texas is 10-2 this season and ranked 17th in the country. Carr averaged 15.4 points and 6.7 assists and 19.4 points and 4.9 assists in each of his two seasons with the Gophers.
- In a story about the Wild-Blues Winter Classic game for NHL.com, Nicholas Cotsonika writes that with a forecast that calls for a high of minus-3 and a low of minus-9 on Saturday night at Target Field, the ice surface will be heated. The league wants the temperature of the ice to be between 22 and 24 degrees.
- Former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen has been named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022. Allen’s 136 sacks in 12 seasons officially put him 12th all-time in a stat that was first tracked in 1982. If you include the unofficial totals that date to 1960, Allen is tied for 16th with Rickey Jackson. Allen had 85.5 sacks in 96 games over six seasons with the Vikings to rank third in franchise history behind John Randle (114 in 176 games) and Chris Doleman (96.5 in 154 games).
- Note to any national college football broadcasters working a Gophers game next season: Everyone knows that running back Mar’Keise Irving goes by the nickname Bucky. Call him that and do not tell us the story of how those with the Gophers program tried to call him Bucko because the Wisconsin Badgers’ mascot is Bucky. And if the Gophers can find a good player who goes by the nickname of Hawkeye or Buckeye, let’s make sure no one tries to change it.
- Athletic officials (and players) from the University of Minnesota and West Virginia University should have been livid about the condition of Chase Field for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Not only did the field take rain before the game because the retractable roof wasn’t closed so four paratroopers could land on the playing surface, but it also looked like the grass rolled onto the baseball field (Chase is home of the Arizona Diamondbacks) didn’t provide any traction. Watching guys slipping and sliding, it was an advertisement for why so many players who hope to be drafted don’t play in meaningless bowl games.
- Somebody might want to tell Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association that it might be a good idea to get moving on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The 2011 NFL offseason lockout drew plenty of coverage because there was actual concern about whether football would start on time. This MLB offseason lockout has drawn mostly yawns from many who are waiting to see if this sport can ever get its act together.