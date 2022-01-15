Zulgad’s Roundup: Titans director of player personnel will be first to interview with Vikings

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Vikings owners Mark Wilf, left, and Zygi Wilf watch warmups from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. The owners of the Minnesota Vikings have finalized the acquisition of Orlando City, giving the Wilf family control of the MLS franchise. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

The Vikings have submitted requests to talk to eight candidates for their vacant general manager’s job, but that doesn’t mean the process of finding Rick Spielman’s replacement is suddenly going to speed up.

The first round of interviews, which will be done video conferencing, won’t start until Sunday when Minnesota native and Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort talks to Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the news on Friday.

Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will interview on Monday, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles will be interviewed on Tuesday, according to SKOR North’s Darren “Doogie” Wolfson.

That will begin a process of interviews that is expected to include Brandon Brown, Eagles’ director of player personnel; Glenn Cook, Browns’ vice president of player personnel; Catherine Raiche, Eagles’ vice president of football operations; John Spytek, Buccaneers’ vice president of player personnel; and Eliot Wolf, a scouting consultant for the Patriots.

Ossenfort, 43, interviewed for the New York Giants’ GM job on Friday. Ossenfort grew up in Luverne and was the starting quarterback for Division III Minnesota-Morris for two seasons. He graduated in 2000 and was a training camp intern for the Vikings in 2001.

The Bears also are looking for a general manager and have started the interview process. They spoke to Adofo-Mensah on Thursday.

This will be the first time since the Wilfs bought the Vikings in 2005 that they have conducted a GM search. Spielman was hired as vice president of player personnel in 2006 and promoted to general manager in 2012. Brad Childress, the first coach hired by the Wilfs in 2006, had control of the 53-man roster and was the de facto GM during his tenure.