Zulgad’s Roundup: Twins’ brass has to decide whether to pursue playoff success or bow out

Carlos Correa (4) gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Texas Rangers

The Twins have options with the MLB trade deadline two weeks from Tuesday. They can attempt to upgrade a starting staff and bullpen that clearly needs help, if the team is going to remain in first place in the AL Central. They could decide it wouldn’t be wise to pay the price for talented pitching and decide to turn one-and-done shortstop Carlos Correa into prospects.

The one thing that Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations, can’t do is stand pat.

The Twins (50-44) were good enough to enter this week’s All-Star break with a two-game lead on Cleveland and three-game edge on Chicago because of 23-8 stretch that ended in late May. The Twins have gone 23-28 since and are 3-7 in their past 10 after dropping three of four to the White Sox over the weekend at Target Field.

The Twins, as currently constructed, might (and that’s a big might) be able to hang on to win a terrible division, but there is no hope of playoff success without what would amount to a pitching makeover. This team needs at least one more quality starter (Oakland’s Frankie Montas or Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo are big-name targets), and a few legitimate bullpen arms to replace inconsistent relievers such as Emilio Pagan and Joe Smith.

Falvey’s biggest issue is that Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, decided to place his client in Minnesota when it became clear the standout free agent wasn’t going to get what he was looking for on a long-term contract. Correa, to the surprise of everyone, signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal in late March that included opt-outs after years one and two. That meant he really signed a one-year, $35.1 million deal.

Nobody was complaining then or now about landing Correa, but his presence does create urgency. Either the Twins are going to take advantage of having one season of the standout shortstop and make deals before Aug. 2, or Falvey needs to get something for Correa while he can. (This has been brought up numerous times on the Mackey & Judd podcast by Phil Mackey and he’s absolutely right).

It would be interesting to see what the 27-year-old Correa could bring back in a trade. He is hitting .279/.353/.450 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs in 70 games this season. Correa also have proven to be a great clubhouse guy. Unfortunately, he doesn’t pitch.

The Twins’ starting staff ranks 25th in the big leagues with a 5.18 ERA, and the relievers are 20th with a 4.39 ERA. The only thing the Twins would be doing is assuring themselves of more playoff failure by qualifying for the postseason with this current roster. The franchise’s 18-game losing streak in the playoffs is the longest in the history of pro sports in North America. Having Pagan or Smith or any other struggling pitcher take the mound in October would mean that streak could easily reach 20.