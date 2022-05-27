Zulgad’s Roundup: Twins manager isn’t concerned about Byron Buxton’s cold stretch

May 16, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) before the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Buxton scalded a couple of balls on Thursday night against Kansas City at Target Field, but it took an infield dribbler toward first in the ninth inning for the center fielder to break an 0-for-30 slump. Buxton dived head first into the bag and was slow to get up after pitcher Scott Barlow failed to handle first baseman Carlos Santana’s hurried throw.

“I think he’s fine,” manager Rocco Baldelli said following the Twins’ 3-2 loss to the Royals. “He was shook up a little bit. Those head-first slides into first base, they are never the greatest thing and you don’t like to see them, if you don’t have to see them. I think he’s OK, but we’ll check on him.”

The hit was Buxton’s first since May 16 and broke a six-game streak without one. That was the longest hitless streak by a Twins player since Oswaldo Arcia went 0-for-31 from June 11-22, 2014. Although Buxton has been hitting the ball hard at times during his slump, you have to wonder if he’s bothered by either the chronic right knee problem that has caused the Twins to give him frequent days off, or even a hip issue that caused him to miss games earlier this season?

Buxton was slashing .278/.342/.722 with nine home runs and 17 RBIs in his first 19 games when he departed a May 7 contest against Oakland because of tightness in his hip. Buxton missed the next two games — there was an off day in between — before he returned on May 11 against Houston.

He entered Thursday in a 3-for-42 funk and was hitting .071/.184/.214 with two home runs and four RBIs in his past 11 games. He then went 1-for-5 against the Royals. Buxton’s slash line has fallen to .202/.278/.521 with 11 home runs and 21 RBIs. Not exactly the stuff of a guy many thought might be a potential MVP candidate earlier this season.

“I want to play. I want to contribute to the team,” Buxton said after a 10-inning loss to the Tigers on Wednesday. “So, I have to make better at-bats, get on base and just try to get more runs across for my teammates. I’m really not thinking too much about (the knee).”

Perhaps the best sign on Thursday was that Buxton hit a ball hard to third in the fourth inning and then lined a shot to left in the seventh on which the Royals’ Andrew Benintendi made a nice running catch toward the line. Those are the types of hits that fall when things are going well.

“When you’re hitting the ball hard, like he’s hitting it, you’re going to end up with a lot of doubles and homers,” Baldelli said. “You’re going to help your team win a lot of games, if you’re swinging the bat like he’s swinging it right now. The hits will come.”