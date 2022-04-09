Zulgad’s Roundup: Twins reliever Jhoan Duran brings the heat in impressive Opening Day debut

Apr 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Twins fans didn’t have much to cheer about Friday afternoon in a 2-1 Opening Day loss against Seattle at Target Field, but there was one young pitcher who left everyone impressed. Rookie righthander Jhoan Duran put his electric stuff on display in his big-league debut.

Duran throws what is being called a “splinker” — a combination of a splitter and sinker — that is the product of a split-fingered grip on a pitch he throws as hard as he can. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Duran packs a real punch with the often-darting pitch and consistently hits the high 90s or 100 miles per hour.

Duran entered in relief of starter Joe Ryan in the fifth inning with the Mariners holding a 2-1 lead and gave up back-to-back singles to Ty France and Jesse Winker. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third.

Then Duran went to work.

Mitch Haniger, whose two-run homer in the first against Ryan was all the Mariners needed, struck out swinging on a 1-2 count that was recorded on a 99.7-mile-per-hour sinker. Strike two to Haniger came on a 100.1-mph sinker. Eugenio Suarez struck out swinging on three pitches, including a 99.5-mph sinker for strike three. Jarred Kelenic saw three pitches of 95.7 mph (splitter), 96.1 mph (splitter) and 100.3 mph (sinker) before an 87 mph curveball froze him on a third strike call from plate umpire Ron Kulpa that caused the announced crow of 35,462 to erupt.

Duran, acquired in the 2018 trade that sent Eduardo Escobar to Arizona, returned for the sixth inning and got another strikeout looking, a groundout, walked a batter and then got out of the inning with a groundout to third. Duran threw 11 pitches in his second inning of work and did not hit 100 on the radar gun, but he had made a favorable impression on a day in which it was only 45 degrees at first pitch.

“He was fantastic,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He settled in after the first couple of hitters and then everything we got after that was just fire. He was using all of his pitches, he was throwing strikes. The stuff translated from the Gulf Coast to Minnesota. He looked great and going out again after the first inning was important for him. Being able to slow it down again after all the adrenaline of getting through that inning. … It bodes well and he’s going to have more opportunities.”

Baldelli also discussed just how tough Duran is on opposing hitters.

“I think what makes him effective is he’s been pitching at like 99 to 101 (mph) with the split being a pitch that he’s thrown for a strike at times and throwing below the zone at times getting swings and misses,” Baldelli said. “That pitch is very different from maybe anything else in baseball. It’s a tough pitch to classify, even when you’re just watching it on TV or watching it from the side. It’s basically a split that’s moving like a split that’s 96 miles an hour. So hitters are going to just have to adjust on the fly when you’re facing a guy like that. But he has to harness it and showed he can do that today.”