Zulgad’s Roundup: Twins to go with rookie starter in opener; Vikings don’t upgrade at guard

Sep 1, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (74) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The assumption was that veteran righthander Sonny Gray would get his fourth career Opening Day start when the Twins acquired him on March 13 from the Cincinnati Reds. But with Gray not completely stretched out, the decision has been made to go with rookie righty Joe Ryan on Thursday against Seattle at Target Field.

Ryan, acquired from Tampa Bay last season in the Nelson Cruz trade, will be only the third pitcher in the Expansion Era (since 1961) to make an Opening Day start within his first six career games, joining Jose Guzman of the 1986 Rangers and Steve Busby of the 1973 Royals, according to MLB.com. Ryan will be the first rookie to start on Opening Day for the Twins since lefthander Tom Hall in 1969.

Ryan, who will turn 26 on June 5, made five appearances for the Twins last season after being called up in September. He went 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA, walking five and striking out 30 in 26.2 innings. He had a perfect game into the seventh inning on Sept. 8 against Cleveland, giving up one hit in seven innings with no walks and four strikeouts in a 3-0 victory.

Ryan has had a strong spring, although the lockout has made it impossible for pitchers to get their ordinary work. Four of the 19 batters Ryan has faced have gotten on base and he has given up no runs. Ryan also has struck out six.

“He’s pitched well from the first day I’ve ever seen him pitch, and came into camp in a really good spot, put himself in a good position, and this is the way things fell for him,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters. “The reason things fall like this is because the player did such a great job getting ready to go, and he’s continued to go out there and pitch well in all types of outings all spring long.”