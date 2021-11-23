Zulgad’s Roundup: Vikings and 49ers have put their struggles in past as they prepare to meet

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings’ game against the 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif., will feature two teams that appeared to be in big trouble a few weeks back.

The Vikings were sitting at 3-5 after losing back-to-back games to Dallas and Baltimore and were set to face tough opponents in the Chargers and Packers. Faced with falling hopelessly behind Green Bay in the NFC North, and with coach Mike Zimmer’s job in jeopardy, the Vikings decided to embrace their offensive firepower. That resulted in wins at Los Angeles and against the Packers.

San Francisco was 2-4 after a 30-18 loss to Indianapolis on Oct. 24 extended the 49ers’ losing streak to four games. The Niners have won three of four since, beating Chicago, the Rams and Jacksonville. Their only loss was a 31-17 defeat on Nov. 7 against Arizona.

The Vikings and 49ers will enter Sunday’s game with 5-5 records, with Minnesota in the sixth playoff spot, one ahead of New Orleans and San Francisco based on the tie-breaker for best winning percentage in conference games.

There are similarities in the turnarounds for each team. While Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense has been allowed to cut it loose, Jimmy Garoppolo has been playing better for San Francisco. He threw three touchdown passes for the third consecutive game Sunday in the visiting 49ers’ 30-10 victory over the Jaguars.

San Francisco scored on its first five possessions against Jacksonville (2-8) and ran the ball 33 times on its first 37 plays. The 49ers’ offensive threats include tight end George Kittle and leading receiver Deebo Samuel, who has 55 catches for 994 yards and five touchdowns and 19 rushing attempts for 137 yards and three touchdowns. The 49ers’ eighth-ranked rushing attack is certain to test the Vikings’ 27th-ranked rushing defense.

Trying to stop that rushing attack became potentially even more difficult on Tuesday when the Vikings announced that defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson had been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Tomlinson isn’t believed to be vaccinated, meaning he could be sidelined against the 49ers.

If Tomlinson is unvaccinated and was a close contact to someone who tested positive, he will have to stay away from the Vikings for five days if he’s asymptomatic. But he must miss 10 days if he is symptomatic and tests positive.

The Vikings already are shorthanded on the defensive line with nose tackle Michael Pierce out because of an elbow injury. Veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson played some snaps at end on Sunday against the Packers but Tomlinson’s absence could impact Zimmer’s decision to continue having Richardson play both tackle and end.

The Tomlinson news could provide even more motivation for the 49ers to run the ball. Garoppolo, meanwhile, is putting on a solid audition for a new employer, considering the 49ers are likely to turn over the quarterback job to first-round pick Trey Lance next season. The Marshall, Minn., native was the third-overall pick in the 2021 draft.