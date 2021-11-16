Zulgad’s Roundup: Vikings could consider moving on from Harrison Smith after season

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ced Wilson (1) scores a touchdown as Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (24) pursue at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings will be faced with an interesting decision this offseason when it comes to the future of safety Harrison Smith. Smith, who is certain to go into the Vikings’ Ring of Honor one day, has missed the past two games while on the COVID-19 reserve list and his replacement, rookie Camryn Bynum, has recorded an interception and a sack in a loss to Baltimore and a win over the Chargers, respectively.

Smith, who has no interceptions and one sack in seven games, agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension before the season but it wouldn’t be difficult for the Vikings to get out of the deal after this year. Smith, 32, has no guaranteed money remaining and releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would mean only a $1.816 million salary-cap hit for the Vikings in 2022. The savings would be $11.55 million.

Smith’s salary-cap hit for 2022, if he’s on the roster, will be $13.466 million.

Veteran safety Xavier Woods signed a one-year contract with a $1 million base salary last offseason, but he could be retained at a reasonable figure. That means a safety combination of Woods and Bynum would cost the Vikings far less and seems like a strong possibility, especially if Mike Zimmer is no longer coaching the team.

Bynum was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round last April out of Cal and moved to safety after playing cornerback in college. His play against the Ravens and Chargers should get him on the field more, even when Smith returns. One possibility could be a “Big Nickel” look that includes Bynum, Smith and Woods all on the field.