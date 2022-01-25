Zulgad’s Roundup: Vikings’ football operations department could see changes under new GM

Minnesota Vikings owners Zygi Wilf, left, and Mark Wilf, center, talk with head coach Mike Zimmer, right, before an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

With Ryan Poles set to become the general manager of the Chicago Bears, the Vikings are expected to hire Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their GM. Of course, Adofo-Mensah and owners Zygi and Mark Wilf must first agree to terms on a contract.

It will be interesting to see if there are changes made to the structure of the Vikings’ personnel department, if Adofo-Mensah ends up running the show. The 40-year-old has a background in analytics and graduated from Princeton with an economics degree. He then worked on Wall Street trading energy derivatives and commodities before he earned a master’s degree in economics from Stanford. The 49ers hired him in 2013 as director of research and football development.

The Vikings could look to bring in some help for Adofo-Mensah on the football side or promote either Ryan Monnens or Jamaal Stephenson. They served as co-directors of player personnel for former general manager Rick Spielman after assistant GM George Paton left to run the Denver Broncos last year. Spielman was more of an old-school football guy with a scouting background so he structured things to fit his strengths.

Assuming he takes the job, Adofo-Mensah will bring a much different skill set.