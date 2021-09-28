Zulgad’s Roundup: Vikings, Kirk Cousins won’t be able to throw many surprises at Browns coach

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski at practice on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Berea, Ohio, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns 8 3 7

News, notes and a few hot takes:

Kirk Cousins won’t only be going against a very good defense on Sunday when the Vikings face the Cleveland Browns at U.S. Bank Stadium. The veteran quarterback also will be facing a coach who knows the Vikings’ offensive scheme and Cousins’ tendencies inside and out.

Kevin Stefanski spent 14 years as a member of the Vikings staff under three different coaches, including his final season in Minnesota as offensive coordinator for Mike Zimmer. Stefanski was the Vikings’ quarterback coach when Cousins arrived in 2018 and moved into the coordinator’s job late in that season when John DeFilippo was fired by Zimmer.

In 2019, Stefanski worked closely with offensive advisor Gary Kubiak as Gary’s son, Klint, became Cousins’ quarterbacks coach. Klint is now running the Vikings’ offense, so there aren’t going to be a lot of things that Stefanski hasn’t seen.

Cousins is off to a hot start for the 1-2 Vikings and is coming off a victory over Seattle in which he completed 30-of-38 passes for 323 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He has eight touchdowns and no interceptions this season. Cousins has gone 200 attempts without a pick, one off his previous best stretch in 2019.

One thing that might surprise Stefanski when he watches film, is how quickly Cousins is getting rid of the ball. That’s something he did not always necessarily do in the past.

That will be huge against a Browns defense that had nine sacks of rookie Justin Fields on Sunday in a 26-6 victory over the Chicago Bears. Defensive end Myles Garrett had 4.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries and leads the NFL with 5.5 sacks in three games. The Browns are second in the league this season with 12 sacks, two behind the Carolina Panthers.

Cleveland is third in total defense, including, fifth against the run and pass. The Vikings are third in total offense, including sixth in rushing and seventh in passing.