Zulgad’s Roundup: Vikings might be unable to deal Pierce; did Buffalo Bills ask about Hunter?

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce (58) celebrates a sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) (not pictured) in overtime during an NFL Week 1 football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 27-24. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 12

If the Vikings were hoping to trade Michael Pierce in order to free up salary cap room entering free agency, the team found that there might not be much of a market for the veteran nose tackle.

That point was driven home on Friday when the Chicago Bears reportedly decided to cut nose tackle Eddie Goldman after being unable to trade him. Goldman, 28, a second-round pick of the Bears in 2015, started 10 of the 14 games in which he played last season. Goldman would have carried a base salary of $8.76 million next season and a salary cap hit of $11.81 million. The Bears will save $6.66 million cap space by cutting him and take a dead cap hit of $5.15 million.

Pierce, 29, has played only eight games for the Vikings since signing a three-year, $27 million free agency contract in March 2020. He opted out for 2020 because of health-related concerns during the pandemic — pushing his contract through the 2023 season — and then was limited last season because of a partially torn triceps muscle.

Pierce is set to have a base salary of $7.9 million and a cap hit of $10.5 million in 2022. The Vikings would save $6.5 million to the cap by releasing him before the league year begins on Wednesday. The move would count as $4 million in dead money.

Pierce, who is listed at 6 feet, 340 pounds, is considered a good fit in the middle for the Vikings’ new 3-4 base defense but the team is currently $15.172 million over the cap, according to the Over The Cap website. Jettisoning Pierce would be a start for new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to get the Vikings to cap compliance by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Other veterans to keep an eye on are wide receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Eric Kendricks and defensive end Danielle Hunter. Hunter is due to receive an $18 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the league year but that could be converted into a signing bonus in order to spread out the hit. It’s possible all three players could end up with reworked contracts, but, if quarterback Kirk Cousins stays under his current contract, some veterans almost certainly are going to have to go.