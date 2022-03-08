Zulgad’s Roundup: Vikings’ purge continues with another dismissal, roster moves will be next

FILE – In this July, 29, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Vikings trainer Eric Sugarman walks off the field during the first day of the NFL football team’s training camp at Mankato State University in Mankato, Minn. Vikings vice president of sports medicine Sugarman has tested positive for COVID-19. Sugarman is in charge of the organization’s virus prevention plan as the infection control officer. The team announced that Sugarman and his family tested positive over the weekend. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)

The Vikings’ biggest organizational shakeup since 2006 continued on Monday as head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman was let go after 16 seasons with the organization. Sugarman came with head coach Brad Childress from Philadelphia in 2006 and continued under Leslie Frazier and then Mike Zimmer.

That was in part because Rick Spielman was the Vikings’ general manager — he served as vice president of player personnel from 2006 to 2011 — and his presence helped provide security for Sugarman and others when Zimmer was hired in 2014. Sugarman was made the Vikings’ vice president of sports medicine in 2018.

But with Spielman and Zimmer both having been fired in January, new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell are free to make significant changes at TCO Performance Center and they are taking advantage of that opportunity.

Not just with the medical staff, but also with executives, coaches and players. The coaching staff already has been turned over, and with the NFL’s league year starting on March 16 the beginning of a roster overhaul likely will soon commence. As far as the football operations department, changes in the scouting staff and elsewhere usually don’t come until the draft is complete.