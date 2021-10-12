Zulgad’s Roundup: Vikings’ second-half struggles on offense can be attributed to play calling

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak watches warmups prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Minneapolis. Three games into his debut as the play caller, Kubiak is clicking with quarterback Kirk Cousins and making a seamless transition from his now-retired father. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)

What’s wrong with the Vikings’ second-half offense?

That’s the big question after Minnesota failed to score a third or fourth quarter touchdown during the three-game homestand it completed with a last-second victory Sunday over the Lions. The Vikings beat Seattle and Detroit with a loss to Cleveland sandwiched in between and will have a chance to even their record at 3-3 when they play at Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown in the second half since Week 1 in Cincinnati. Linebacker Nick Vigil returned an interception 38 yards for a score one-minute into the third quarter of a Week 2 loss in Arizona, but Minnesota has managed only 18 points on six Greg Joseph field goals in seven second-half quarters since that time.

The Vikings have far too many quality skill-position players — Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Dalvin Cook or Alexander Mattison — to be kept out of the end zone this much. Especially against the Seahawks or Lions’ subpar defenses.

It was baffling why coach Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak weren’t more aggressive in the second half against the winless Lions, who entered with the 29th-ranked scoring defense in the NFL. Jefferson caught five passes for 104 yards in the first two quarters, but only two for 20 yards in the second two.

Thielen, who had a reception deep into Lions’ territory wiped out by a penalty in the second quarter, finished with two catches for 40 yards and both came on the winning drive that ended with Joseph’s 54-yard field goal. Osborn had one more reception than Thielen, but only 14 yards as Kubiak called only six more passes than running plays (34-28).

Considering Cook sat out for the second time in three games because of a sprained ankle, and the Lions are battling injuries in the secondary, this seemed like a perfect situation to let Cousins air it out. That didn’t happen and the game ended up being far too close as the Lions rallied for 11 points late in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead.

The strength of this Vikings team is its offense, but the coaching staff doesn’t seem to understand that. At least not until it’s almost too late. Will that change against the Panthers? Don’t count on it. Carolina, which has lost two in a row after a 3-0 start, is first in the NFL in passing defense, second in total defense and third in scoring defense (17.4 points per game).

If Cousins isn’t allowed to go to the air more often against the Lions, it seems unlikely that Zimmer and Kubiak will trust him against a far better defense. That will be especially true if Cook returns in this game and is asked to carry the workload.

Afternoon Judd: Here’s what the Vikings need to realize. Sponsored by @ChillBoysbrand pic.twitter.com/YGtHcDvkQ2 — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) October 12, 2021