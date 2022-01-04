Zulgad’s Roundup: Vikings should give Kellen Mond the start in their regular-season finale

Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings’ decision to start veteran Sean Mannion over Kellen Mond on Sunday night in Green Bay was the right one. Kirk Cousins didn’t go on the COVID list until Friday, giving his primary backup only one day of practice to prepare. Giving the start to Mond, who has received no first-team work during his rookie season, would have been unfair and a recipe for disaster.

But the Vikings should let Mond start Sunday against the Chicago Bears in their meaningless regular-season finale at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cousins could return from the COVID list before the game, but there is no reason to have him play. Mond, a third-round pick last April, should get all of the first-team reps in practice this week and then get an opportunity to show what he can do against a Bears team that long ago was eliminated from the postseason picture.

This would give the Vikings a chance to see what type of development Mond has made this season. Worst case is that he has a bad game, but this is nothing more than an exhibition. Mond looked lost in completing 2-of-3 passes for 5 yards in one second-half series on Sunday, but that’s even more reason to want to get a longer look at him.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who like Bears coach Matt Nagy is expected to be coaching his last game for his current team, might balk at the idea of starting Mond (just look at his postgame quotes Sunday) but this is one case where overruling the coach would be a good idea.

Mond played in all three preseason games for the Vikings, completing 28-of-51 passes for 310 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed 13 times for 73 yards (5.6 average) with five first downs.