Zulgad’s Roundup: Vikings targeting Ndamukong Suh, but does he want to play in Minnesota?

Ndamukong Suh (93) walks onto the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.

The Vikings remain interested in adding veteran depth at defensive tackle, and an interesting name emerged this week when it was reported the team was a potential suitor for three-time All-Pro selection Ndamukong Suh. Tyler Dragon of USA Today reported the Vikings had had multiple conversations with Suh, who also is being pursued by the Las Vegas Raiders after spending three years in Tampa Bay and winning a Super Bowl during the 2020 season.

Suh, 35, isn’t the player he was in 2010, when he was selected with the second pick in the draft by the Detroit Lions, but he has shown he can still contribute. Last season, he had six sacks, one fumble recovery and 27 tackles with the Buccaneers. Suh spent his first five seasons with the Lions before playing three years with Miami and one with the Rams. He signed one-year contracts with the Bucs each of the past three seasons and will enter 2022 with 70.5 career sacks.

The Vikings, who are shifting to a 3-4 base defense, already have starting defensive tackles in Dalvin Tomlinson and newcomer Harrison Phillips, but adding veteran depth would fit the plan of a team that hasn’t shown any interest in rebuilding under new general manager Kwesi-Adofo Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell. The team has $10.907 million in cap space remaining, so there is room to add a player such as Suh.

The Vikings could be an attractive landing spot for Suh, given that he would join a pass rush that includes outside linebackers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith. One potential sticking point could be playing time. Suh’s deal, which almost certainly would be for one year, likely would be filled with playing-time and statistical incentives and he would want some assurances about how much he would be on the field.

Suh’s wife, Katya, is from Minneapolis, so he would be around family if he signed with the Vikings. But there also is a chance that as he nears the end of his career, Suh doesn’t want to join a Vikings team that many expect will be around .500.

The Raiders, like the Vikings, also have a new coach (Josh McDaniels) and they added former Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams in an offseason trade. Las Vegas went 10-7 in making the playoffs last season — the Vikings were 8-9 under the since-fired Mike Zimmer and missed the postseason for the second consecutive year — and the opportunity to play in Las Vegas is a selling point the Vikings don’t have.

If Suh does sign with the Raiders, the Vikings could look to bring back 33-year-old Linval Joseph or 31-year-old Sheldon Richardson, who had a second stop in Minnesota last season. Joseph was a force in the middle of the Vikings’ defensive line during his time with the team from 2014 to 2019 and most recently has been with the Los Angeles Chargers. Scoopmaster Darren “Doogie” Wolfson recently reported Joseph was working out in Eagan.