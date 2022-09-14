Zulgad’s Roundup: Vikings will get early-season test with prime-time game in Philadelphia

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell talks with quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Kevin O’Connell’s first game as an NFL coach could not have gotten much better.

The Vikings’ 23-7 victory over Green Bay on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium helped Minnesota climb from 23rd to 10th in ESPN’s NFL rankings and created excitement about an offense that featured star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and a defense that looked much improved from the listless unit that ended last season under former coach Mike Zimmer.

So how good are these Vikings?

We should get an indication on Monday night when the Vikings play the Eagles in Philadelphia. The game will provide an excellent test for O’Connell’s team as it enters one of the NFL’s most hostile environments. It’s one thing for O’Connell (who is calling plays) and quarterback Kirk Cousins to have things go as smoothly as they did on Sunday in front of the home fans, but the noise at Lincoln Financial Field will be a challenge.

The Eagles, who beat the Lions 38-35 in Week 1, are coming off a 9-8 finish and a playoff appearance in 2021. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, a second-round pick in 2020, completed 18 of 32 passes for 243 yards and rushed for 90 yards on 17 carries (5.3 yard average) with a touchdown and six first downs against the Lions.

Hurts’ mobility will provide a challenge for a Vikings defense that had no such concerns against the no-longer-mobile Aaron Rodgers in its opener. The Vikings did surrender 111 yards on the ground to the Packers, and will have to worry about Hurts and running back Miles Sanders, who rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown against the Lions. Philadelphia ended up with four rushing touchdowns; wide receiver A.J. Brown, acquired in an offseason trade, caught nine passes for 155 yards.

The only wide receiver to surpass Brown’s production in Week 1 was Jefferson, who caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings, who are 2.5-point underdogs, would be in great position for a very strong start with a victory. The Vikings will play host to the Lions in Week 3, face the Saints in London the following week and then play Chicago (at home) and Miami (on the road) before their bye week. The Vikings figure to be favored against the Lions and Bears, and it’s possible could be favored against the Saints in what will be a New Orleans home game. It’s likely the Dolphins will be given an edge by the oddsmakers.

As for calling plays for the first time in a regular-season game with the Vikings, O’Connell acknowledged there are some areas he has to improve, given he’s responsible for the entire operation.

“One of the things that I think I can do better moving forward is when the defense is out there, I’ve got to be in certain locations on the field to have an impact with the refs and timeouts and things like that,” O’Connell said. “I can’t just spend 10 minutes over there talking to Kirk or talking to Wes (Phillips, the Vikings’ offensive coordinator) and looking at the (tablet). I’ve got to really rely on all of our staff and rely on the ‘pick my spots’ to make sure I’m still being constantly available to do my job as the head coach. But having Wes is huge for me here, having Wes leading the charge for our offense throughout the week, making sure we’re right where we want to be in our lead-up to each and every game.”